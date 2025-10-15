This Week in Native News

Compiled by Brooklyn Brown

One Feather Reporter

President Trump reaffirms Columbus Day, rejecting Indigenous Peoples’ Day

On Oct. 13, Trump shared a holiday proclamation reestablishing Columbus Day and pronouncing Christopher Columbus an “American hero,” refusing to acknowledge Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Read more: Trump Reinstates Columbus Day and Slams All Who’ve Criticized the Explorer: ‘We’re Back, Italians’

Indian Health Service announces new Chief of Staff

Clayton Fulton, a member of the Cherokee Nation, was recently appointed as the new chief of staff for the Indian Health Service (IHS).

Read more: Indian Health Service Announces New Chief of Staff | Health

American Indigenous Tourism Association rebrands

On Oct. 13, Indigenous Peoples’ Day, the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA) announced their rebrand as the American Indigenous Tourism Association (AITA).

Read more: AIANTA Rebrands as American Indigenous Tourism Association on Indigenous Peoples’ Day | Currents