SPEAKING OF FAITH: Division, Part 1 of 2

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

Scripture Base: Genesis 1:26, 1 Corinthians 1:10, Matthew 5:9, Luke 22:24-26 , 1 Corinthians 3:3

Division within the Christian community can be devastating. Though pruning is a form of eventual growth, division for the wrong reasons is a means by which the unseen evil powers of Satan seek to destroy and tear down spiritual growth and progress. Satan’s use of division quenches the Spirit of God, and within our American society, the divisions between people are growing dangerously deeper.

This writing intends to remind us how God’s Word and Gospel show the way of Salvation for all tribulation.

Division in America is, in my opinion, at an all-time peak since the Civil War. I don’t believe that is an exaggeration. Politics, mainstream media, race, sex, age, social status, foreign powers, and worldly influence are all divided. Christianity has a unique time in history to be united and espouse unity in our testimony by showing our love for God and one another. God’s answer is love, for He is love.

Divisions happen every day; they happen to families, businesses, partners, friends, brothers, sisters, and churches. Some people seek to divide or cause disunity without even thinking of the mischief they create. These troublemakers forge headlong into controversy, considering themselves righteous to point out a wrong.

How is this done? It can be done through gossip, false accusations, or people thrusting themselves where they have no business, and then they twist the information they get, causing a division. Unfortunately, down South, we see folks like that and wish they would just stay ‘In their lane.’ Other tools Satan uses to divide are misaligned jealousy, self-righteousness, pride, power, and money.

Our Bible has enough stories and examples about division and conflict that could fill another book. But there are some distinct places we can look to and find God’s will towards division.

To begin with, we know He is big on unity. If He were divisive, there would be no Trinity. It sounds basic, but honestly, God’s example for unity is in Himself.

Genesis 1:26 “And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the birds of the heavens, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth.”

I’m confident you’ve considered this before, but as it relates to His example of unity, what better description can we see in God’s Word than this? First, while united in Heaven, God made us in harmony with the Heavenly Host. Then He separated His human creations by giving us dominion over the other living things on earth: evident unity and specific division in one verse.