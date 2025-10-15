OBITUARY: Melvin Anthony Driver

Melvin Anthony Driver, 27, of the Big Cove Community in Cherokee, N.C., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Memorial Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C., after a brief illness.

Melvin was a lifelong resident of the Big Cove community in Cherokee, N.C. He enjoyed watching sports, especially his favorite teams, the Green Bay Packers and Duke Blue Devils, as well as spending quality time with family and friends. He will be deeply missed by many. His father, Melvin Driver, predeceased Melvin.

He is survived by his mother, Janice Welch Driver, of Cherokee, N.C.; two brothers, Allen Ledford Jr. and his wife, Joey Petrilli, and Joshua Driver, all of Cherokee, N.C.; a sister, Shayna Ledford, also of Cherokee, N.C.; and his special aunt, Josephine Teesateskie. He is also survived by many uncles, aunts, and cousins, all of whom were very special to Melvin.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 17 at Big Cove Baptist Church in Cherokee, N.C. Burial will follow at Sequoyah Cemetery. The family will receive friends starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16 where the body will remain to await the service hour.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.