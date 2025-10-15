COMMENTARY: Breast Cancer Awareness starts with access and compassion

By JESSICA BLACK, BSN, RN

Breast Care Nurse Navigator, Harris Regional and Swain Community Hospitals

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and for me, it’s more than just a pink ribbon or a reminder to schedule your annual mammogram. It’s personal. As the Breast Health Navigator for Harris Regional and Swain Community Hospitals, I have the privilege of walking alongside women at every stage of their breast health journey. Whether it’s a routine screening or a newly discovered abnormality, I’m there to answer questions, offer support, and help coordinate the care that every woman deserves.

One of the most important lessons I’ve learned in this role is that early detection saves lives. And the key to early detection is access. At Swain Community Hospital, we are proud to offer walk-in screening mammograms throughout the month of October for anyone with a provider’s referral.

At Harris Regional Hospital, our Breast Care Center offers advanced diagnostic services, including 3D mammography, ultrasound, MRI, and biopsies, supported by a full care team ready to act swiftly when follow-up is needed. The process can be overwhelming, but I’m proud to say that our team wraps patients in support, from start to finish.

Understanding the Risk

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the U.S., and while survival rates have improved, that’s only because we’re finding it earlier and treating it faster. It’s important to know your family history, perform regular self-checks, and be aware and talk to your doctor about symptoms such as new lumps, changes in breast shape, skin dimpling, or nipple discharge. But even without symptoms, annual mammograms beginning at age 40 are your best line of defense.

Why Awareness Matters

This month isn’t just about education. It’s about empowerment. It’s about encouraging women to prioritize themselves, even when life is busy. It’s also about supporting the survivors and standing in solidarity with those still in treatment. And it’s about creating a community where no woman feels like she has to navigate this journey alone.

If you or someone you love hasn’t scheduled their mammogram, now is the time. Screenings can be scheduled at Harris Regional, Swain Community, and Angel Medical Center in Franklin. Walk-in mammograms are available at Swain for those with a referral, and most insurance plans cover annual screenings at 100 percent as part of preventive wellness care.

Let’s work together to make breast health a priority, this month and every month.

To learn more or schedule a mammogram, visit www.MyHarrisRegional.com/Breast-Health or call 828-631-8100.

Talk with your primary care provider to obtain a referral for a mammogram. If you don’t have a primary care provider, call 844.414.DOCS to get connected to care.