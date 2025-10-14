Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) recognizes 150th anniversary of amendments to Lloyd Welch Constitution

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) has passed legislation recognizing the 150th anniversary of amendments being adopted for the Lloyd Welch Constitution. During an Annual Council session on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, Dinilawigi passed Res. No. 15 (2015) unanimously that states in part, “Tribal Council acknowledges the 150th anniversary of the amendments to the Lloyd Welch Constitution and recognizes Oct. 13, 1875 as a meaningful date in our Tribe’s history, and further honors those leaders then who guided us to the path we take today.”

The legislation was originally submitted by Kolanvyi (Big Cove) Rep. Lavita Hill, Kolanvyi Rep. Venita Wolfe, Aniwodihi (Painttown) Rep. Shannon Swimmer, and Elawodi (Yellowhill) Rep. Shennelle Feather. It was amended to state it was submitted by the entirety of DInilawigi.

Res. No. 15 further states, “On Oct. 13, 1875, exactly 150 years ago today, the General Council of our Tribe met and adopted amendments to our governing document which bear resemblance to our Charter and Governing Document today, and which set into place the modern form of our tribal government which has sustained us as a people against many outside forces for the last 150 years; and these Oct. 13, 1875 amendments adopt our branches of government, describe who may serve in executive and legislative offices, establish the length of the terms of office, say when election day will be (the first Thursday in September), and lay out the powers of each office.”

There was no discussion on the floor before it was passed.

Following passage, Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks commented, “Thank you for this legislation. I think it helps us remind ourselves of the foundation and where we came from and the hard work that went into that. I think that’s an element of what we do that we can do a better job of is making sure that we are reminding ourselves of those historical points in time that are critical to our survival.”

Taline Ugvwiyu (Vice Chief) Alan B. Ensley also thanked Dinilawigi for the resolution and noted, “Lloyd Welch got credit for the constitution, but Nimrod Smith was the one that really drafted and wrote it, but he went out of office, and it went into effect under Lloyd Welch.

I agree with this resolution. We do need to start commemorating dates and times in our history especially with the fight we’re up against with (Sen.) Tillis we need to let the whole world know how long we have been here as Cherokee people.”