OBITUARY: Raymond Lee Farmer

Raymond Lee Farmer, 66, of Sylva, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. Raymond was born on Sept. 26, 1959 to the late James W. Farmer and Mary H. Farmer.

Raymond is survived by the love of his life, Jenny Bean. Also surviving are two sons, Ray (Michelle) Farmer of Whittier, and Jeff Bean of Sylva; two daughters, Brandi (Brent) Allison of Whittier, and Jessica (Michael) Long of Cherokee; and one sister, Debbie (Doug) Owen of Sylva. Nine grandchildren also survive.

Raymond enjoyed deer hunting and just being outdoors. He enjoyed new adventures and traveling with Jenny to discover new places. Raymond was not a big talker until he got to know you. When he did, he was quick witted and loved to get a “good one” on somebody. He loved to pull little jokes on people and watch their reaction so he could have a good chuckle. Raymond’s love, wisdom, support, and humor will be missed immensely.

A celebration of Raymond’s life will be held at a later date. The date and place will be announced when decided upon.