Deceased members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (April 1 – Sept. 30, 2025)

This is a list of deceased members of the tribe whose estate is entitled to a pro rata share of the deceased members per capita distribution of net gaming revenues for the period of April 1, 2025- Sept. 30, 2025, pursuant to Section 16C-5 of the Cherokee Code.

This section does not apply to deceased minors. Distribution to the estate of a deceased member may be made only to the authorized, or court appointed fiduciary, affiant, executor or administrator of the estate. These documents must be received within one year of the date of death. Please mail to the Tribal Enrollment Office, PO Box 2069 Cherokee, NC 28719.

Each person is shown with their date of death, full name and executor(s):

4/1/25 Barbara Anne Georgitsis, Executor Christos Georgitsis

4/1/25 Patricia Ann Owle, Executor Tara Leigh McCoy

4/3/25 Clinton Elliot Arneach, Executor Vickie J. Thompson

4/3/25 Jack Ray Blankenship, Executor Larry Blythe

4/5/25 Nancy Helen Brady, Executor Cody Brady

4/6/25 Gaetano Salvatore Pensavalle

4/6/25 Joyce Elaine Bradley, Executor Cynthia E. Grant

4/7/25 Reba Lee Rattler, Executor Maxine D. Lawson

4/7/25 Verlon Andrew McCoy, Executor Jeffrey H. McCoy

4/7/25 Mianna Shereece Squirrel, Executor Doris L. Johnson

4/11/25 Corliss Mikal Johnson, Executor Ginger Littlejohn

4/13/25 Patrick Ernest Sneed, Executor Delana Ann Sneed

4/20/25 James Victor Rose, Jr., Executor James Victor Rose

4/21/25 Wilma Marie Lambert, Executor Vivian Downs

4/23/25 Ray Anthony McCoy, Executor Tyler McCoy

4/23/25 Blanche Emmaline Teesateskie

4/24/25 Rex Allen Swayney, Executor Kayla Summerlin

4/26/25 Ernest Dock Panther, Executor Charles R. Panther

4/29/25 Leena Lee Thibeaut

5/1/25 Mary Jo Cagle, Executor Ricky Dean Fisher

5/4/25 Warren Wesley Wilnoty

5/6/25 Barbara Andrea Robie, Executor Barry Robie

5/8/25 Alma Johns

5/9/25 Richard Dean Wahnetah

5/13/25 Robert George Standingdeer, Executor Kristin Standingdeer

5/19/25 Elizabeth Ann Holcomb

5/21/25 Margaret Loretta Wolfe, Executor Anna Wolfe

5/21/25 Jerome Brock Parker

5/25/25 Shaina Marie Taylor

6/3/25 John Gerald Walker, Executor Dorothy Walker

6/4/25 Nancy Ann Chiltoskie, Executor Sonia Iron Cloud

6/6/25 Donna Kay Crowe

6/8/25 Rachel Morgan

6/15/25 Robert Warren Cooper

6/18/25 Charles Henry Thompson

6/19/25 Zelma Pauline Martin

6/19/25 Hoyt Lunsford, Executor Margaret C. Lunsford

6/20/25 Lucy Frances Bigmeat, Executors Louzett Standley and Rechanda Waldroup

6/24/25 Christine Bohanan

6/25/25 Florence Addie Terry

6/26/25 Ida Lee Inez Huskey

6/29/25 Daphne Carol Blount , Executor Frank C. Blount

7/1/25 Sally Julia Kent

7/1/25 Edwina Lee Bivens

7/6/25 Yahnie Ann Squirrel

7/13/25 Brittnee Mariah McFadden

7/14/25 Michael Dean Owle

7/15/25 Delores Amelia Cabrera

7/18/25 Judy Katherine Goldsmith

7/21/25 Honey Marie Brady

7/23/25 Frieda Marlene Brown, Executor Ashley Brown

7/24/25 Ruth Patterson, Executor Angela Paravis

7/25/25 Vivian Lee Owle, Executor Hali Silvers

7/29/25 Geraldine Nancy Bradley

7/29/25 Chanice Rose Taylor, Executor Debbie Taylor

8/3/25 Winston Carl Wolfe Welch

8/4/25 Harold George, Executor Heather Singleton

8/7/25 Riley Elmer Ledford, Executor Cynthia Lambert

8/9/25 Violet Louise Lee, Executor Carol Bernhisel

8/12/25 Willard Ammons

8/17/25 Frederick Horace Arch, Jr.

8/19/25 Barbara Ann Saunooke

8/24/25 Meckele Levi Mares

8/25/25 Donald Thomas Ledford, Executor Mary Lou Ledford

8/26/25 Pamela Smith

8/26/25 Linda Kay Carter

8/27/25 Howard Clarence Tahquette, Executor Kristina Marie Ferrin

8/27/25 William Patrick Calhoun

8/31/25 James Michael Roland

9/1/25 Jeremiah Taylor

9/6/25 Thomas Keith Parker

9/6/25 Joyce Ann Shuler

9/7/25 Bertha Marie Braddock

9/9/25 Darwin Keith Biddle

9/13/25 Charles William Bigwitch

9/16/25 Georgia Elaine Driver

9/16/25 Monica Elizabeth Hudson

9/23/25 Mystical Parker

9/23/25 Carly Elizabeth Johnson

9/24/25 Wendy Jean Lavelle

9/29/25 Amber Joy McNeilly

9/30/25 Sheridan Everett Smith