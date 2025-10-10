113th Cherokee Indian Fair Qualla Arts & Crafts winners

Adult Division
Modern Pottery: 1 – Tishara Sneed, 2 – Toby McCoy, 3 – Pamela Marks
Old Style Pottery: 1 – Mary Thompson, 2 – Lucy Dean Reed, 3 – Tara McCoy
Miniature Pottery: 1 – Toby McCoy, 2 – Toby McCoy, 3 – Devan Sherrill
Large Wood Carving: 1 – Theodore Dewey Owle, 2 – William Smith, 3 – Charles Watty
Small Wood Carvings: 1 – Allen Blue Welch, 2 – Bruce Reed, 3 – Albert Martin
Stone Carvings: 1 – Bruce Toineeta, 2 – Dylan Morgan
Masks: 1 – Austin Gunter, 2 – Anthony Swayney, 3 – Christopher Maney
Hand Carved Bowl: 1 – Jacob Ivey Sr., 2 – Hammond Rattler, 3 – Michell Hicks
Wooden Utensils: 1 – Finley Dean McMillan, 2 – Theodore Dewey Owle, 3 – Thomas Bradley
Blowgun with 6 Darts: 1 – Daniel Calhoun, 2 – Daniel Calhoun, 3 – Daniel Calhoun
Bow with 2 Arrows: 1 – Richard Saunooke, 2 – Sylvester Crowe, 3 – Sylvester Crowe
Ballsticks Pair: 1 – Clement Calhoun, 2 – Bruce Toineeta, 3 – Bruce Toineeta
Arrowhead Collection: 1 – Davy Arch, 2 – John Shelton
Wood Burning: 1 – Owen Walkingstick, 2 – Tim Rattler
Wood Turning: 1 – Thomas Bradley, 2 – Theodore Dewey Owle
Carved Basket Handles: 1 – Charles Welch, 2 – Charles Welch
3 Weaponry: 1 – Richard Saunooke, 2 – Finley Dean McMillan, 3 – Hammond Rattler
Dance Rattles: 1 – Matthew Tooni, 2 – Bruce Reed, 3 – Richard Saunooke
Indian Flutes: 1 – Rob Radford
Drums: 1 – Richard Saunooke, 2 – Hammond Rattler
Shell Carving: 1 – Tara McCoy, 2 – Tracy Parker, 3 – Danica Hill
Traditional Tools: 1 – Finley Dean McMillan
Metalsmithing: 1 – Antonio Grant, 2 – John Toineeta, 3 – Lisa Howell
White Oak Baskets: 1 – Lydia Louise Goings, 2 – Christina Panther
Maple Baskets: 1 – George E. Goings Sr., 2 – Lauren Goings
Honeysuckle Baskets: 1 – Joyce Taylor, 2 – Stacy Rogers
Pine Needle Baskets: 1 – Dianna Brady
Wall Mats: 1 – Kylie Robinson
Mini White Oak: 1 – George E. Goings Sr., 2 – Christina Panther, 3 – Tim Rattler
Mini Honeysuckle: 1 – Joyce Taylor, 2 – Deborah Bradley
Basket Dyes: 1 – Janet Smith
Cloth Dolls: 1 – Lolita Sequoyah
Soft Sculptured Dolls: 1 – Ulela Harris, 2 – Keneitha Ann Roy, 3 – Monica Wildcatt
Cornhusk Dolls: 1 – Deborah Conseen Bradley
Wooden Dolls: 1 – Elizabeth Bowers
Fingerweaving: 1 – Matthew Tooni, 2 – Lucretia Dawkins, 3 – Reva Brown
Pony Beads: 1 – Carol Bernhiesel, 2 – Angela Gunter
Seed Beads: 1 – Alyne Stamper, 2 – Amy Postal, 3 – Marvel Welch
Hex Beads: 1 – Louwana Montelongo, 2 – Kimberly Arch, 3 – Marvel Welch
Cut Beads: 1 – Anita Blythe, 2 – Sharon McCoy
18” Painting: 1 – Helen Hornbuckle, 2 – Lawanda Nations, 3 – Selena Torres
Pen & Ink Drawing: 1 – Kevin Tafoya, 2 – Jakeli Swimmer, 3 – Philip B. Saunooke
Pencil/Pastel Drawing: 1 – Keisha Lambert, 2 – Ava Saunooke, 3 – Monica Sneed
Professional/Nature: 1 – Malia Skulski, 2 – Jacob Long, 3 – Jacob Long
Professional/Cherokee Dances: 1 – Consuela Girty
Professional/Cherokee Faces: 1 – Jacob Long, 2 – Lori Sanders, 3 – Keisha Lambert
Professional/Other Photographs: 1 – Lori Sanders, 2 – Keisha Lambert, 3 – Angela Gunter
Professional/Storytelling: 1 – Angela Gunter
Professional/Reflecting Fair Theme: 1 – Jacob Long, 2 – Angela Gunter, 3 – Consuela Girty
Open Division: 1 – Alexis Smith, 2 – Kylie Robinson, 3 – Owen Walkingstick
Memory Keepers: 1 – Keyonna Hornbuckle, 2 – Kathryn Littlejohn
Best of Show: 1 – Mary Thompson, 2 – George E. Goings Sr., 3 – Theodore Dewey Owle
Young Adult Division
Wood Carvings: 1 – Kyitan Johnson, 2 – Jayden Tramper, 3 – Matix Stamper
Stone Carvings: 1 – Taythone Larch
White Oak Baskets: 1 – Taythone Larch, 2 – Zoe Ines-De Los Reyes, 3 – James D. Smith Jr.
Seed Beads: 1 – Taythone Larch, 2 – Taythone Larch, 3 – Marleigh Aguilera
Old Style Pottery: 1 – Johnathan Thompson
Pottery: 1 – Leland Locust, 2 – Meli Winstead, 3 – Hynasha Ledford
Fingerweaving: 1 – Connor Junaluska, 2 – Zoe Ines-De Los Reyes
Drawing/Pastel: 1 – , 2 – Khloe Cucumber, 3 – Khloe Cucumber
Paintings: 1 – Briann Teesateskie, 2 – Kyndra Postoak, 3 – Johnathan Thompson
Open Division: 1 – Johnathan Thompson
Memory Keepers: 1 – Audrina Shey Cooper, 2 – James D. Smith Jr., 3 – Leland Locust
Best of Show: 1 – Kyitan Johnson, 2 – Taythone Larch, 3 – Connor Junaluska
Youth Division
Wood Carvings: 1 – Kaeson Reed
Weaponry: 1 – Kaeson Reed
Honeysuckle Baskets: 1 – Richard Williams
Pony Beads: 1 – Jessa Teesateskie, 2 – Shaligugi Tiger, 3 – Amari Taylor
Seed Beads: 1 – Shaligugi Tiger, 2 – Khodijah Dreyton Soap, 3 – Piper Owle
Pottery: 1 – Kaeson Reed
Old Style Pottery: 1 – Shaligugi Tiger, 2 – Jayvan Biddix, 3 – Choji Thompson
Fingerweaving: 1 – Amya Welch, 2 – Piper Owle
Drawing/Pastel: 1 – Kaeson Reed, 2 – Shaligugi Tiger, 3 – Catuce Tiger
Painting: 1 – Ryker Williams, 2 – Kaeson Reed, 3 – Ryker Williams
Open Division: 1 – Shannon Lineberry, 2 – Jaylah Biddix, 3 – Rosalyn Brown
Best of Show: 1 – Richard Williams, 2 – Shaligugi Tiger, 3 – Shannon Lineberry