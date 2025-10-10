113th Cherokee Indian Fair Qualla Arts & Crafts winners

by Oct 10, 2025COMMUNITY sgadugi0 comments

Mary Thompson, an elder of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, took first place in the Old Style Pottery division as well as Best of Show in the Exhibit Hall of the 113th Cherokee Indian Fair. (SCOTT MCKIE B.P./One Feather photo)

 

 

Adult Division

Modern Pottery: 1 – Tishara Sneed, 2 – Toby McCoy, 3 – Pamela Marks

Old Style Pottery: 1 – Mary Thompson, 2 – Lucy Dean Reed, 3 – Tara McCoy

Miniature Pottery: 1 – Toby McCoy, 2 – Toby McCoy, 3 – Devan Sherrill

Large Wood Carving: 1 – Theodore Dewey Owle, 2 – William Smith, 3 – Charles Watty

Small Wood Carvings: 1 – Allen Blue Welch, 2 – Bruce Reed, 3 – Albert Martin

Stone Carvings: 1 – Bruce Toineeta, 2 – Dylan Morgan

Masks: 1 – Austin Gunter, 2 – Anthony Swayney, 3 – Christopher Maney

Hand Carved Bowl: 1 – Jacob Ivey Sr., 2 – Hammond Rattler, 3 – Michell Hicks

Wooden Utensils: 1 – Finley Dean McMillan, 2 – Theodore Dewey Owle, 3 – Thomas Bradley

Blowgun with 6 Darts: 1 – Daniel Calhoun, 2 – Daniel Calhoun, 3 – Daniel Calhoun

Bow with 2 Arrows: 1 – Richard Saunooke, 2 – Sylvester Crowe, 3 – Sylvester Crowe

Ballsticks Pair: 1 – Clement Calhoun, 2 – Bruce Toineeta, 3 – Bruce Toineeta

Arrowhead Collection: 1 – Davy Arch, 2 – John Shelton

Wood Burning: 1 – Owen Walkingstick, 2 – Tim Rattler

Wood Turning: 1 – Thomas Bradley, 2 – Theodore Dewey Owle

Carved Basket Handles: 1 – Charles Welch, 2 – Charles Welch

3 Weaponry: 1 – Richard Saunooke, 2 – Finley Dean McMillan, 3 – Hammond Rattler

Dance Rattles: 1 – Matthew Tooni, 2 – Bruce Reed, 3 – Richard Saunooke

Indian Flutes: 1 – Rob Radford

Drums: 1 – Richard Saunooke, 2 – Hammond Rattler

Shell Carving: 1 – Tara McCoy, 2 – Tracy Parker, 3 – Danica Hill

Traditional Tools: 1 – Finley Dean McMillan

Metalsmithing: 1 – Antonio Grant, 2 – John Toineeta, 3 – Lisa Howell

White Oak Baskets: 1 – Lydia Louise Goings, 2 – Christina Panther

Maple Baskets: 1 – George E. Goings Sr., 2 – Lauren Goings

Honeysuckle Baskets: 1 – Joyce Taylor, 2 – Stacy Rogers

Pine Needle Baskets: 1 – Dianna Brady

Wall Mats: 1 – Kylie Robinson

Mini White Oak: 1 – George E. Goings Sr., 2 – Christina Panther, 3 – Tim Rattler

Mini Honeysuckle: 1 – Joyce Taylor, 2 – Deborah Bradley

Basket Dyes: 1 – Janet Smith

Cloth Dolls: 1 – Lolita Sequoyah

Soft Sculptured Dolls: 1 – Ulela Harris, 2 – Keneitha Ann Roy, 3 – Monica Wildcatt

Cornhusk Dolls: 1 – Deborah Conseen Bradley

Wooden Dolls: 1 – Elizabeth Bowers

Fingerweaving: 1 – Matthew Tooni, 2 – Lucretia Dawkins, 3 – Reva Brown

Pony Beads: 1 – Carol Bernhiesel, 2 – Angela Gunter

Seed Beads: 1 – Alyne Stamper, 2 – Amy Postal, 3 – Marvel Welch

Hex Beads: 1 – Louwana Montelongo, 2 – Kimberly Arch, 3 – Marvel Welch

Cut Beads: 1 – Anita Blythe, 2 – Sharon McCoy

18” Painting: 1 – Helen Hornbuckle, 2 – Lawanda Nations, 3 – Selena Torres

Pen & Ink Drawing: 1 – Kevin Tafoya, 2 – Jakeli Swimmer, 3 – Philip B. Saunooke

Pencil/Pastel Drawing: 1 – Keisha Lambert, 2 – Ava Saunooke, 3 – Monica Sneed

Professional/Nature: 1 – Malia Skulski, 2 – Jacob Long, 3 – Jacob Long

Professional/Cherokee Dances: 1 – Consuela Girty

Professional/Cherokee Faces: 1 – Jacob Long, 2 – Lori Sanders, 3 – Keisha Lambert

Professional/Other Photographs: 1 – Lori Sanders, 2 – Keisha Lambert, 3 – Angela Gunter

Professional/Storytelling: 1 – Angela Gunter

Professional/Reflecting Fair Theme: 1 – Jacob Long, 2 – Angela Gunter, 3 – Consuela Girty

Open Division: 1 – Alexis Smith, 2 – Kylie Robinson, 3 – Owen Walkingstick

Memory Keepers: 1 – Keyonna Hornbuckle, 2 – Kathryn Littlejohn

Best of Show: 1 – Mary Thompson, 2 – George E. Goings Sr., 3 – Theodore Dewey Owle

 

Young Adult Division

Wood Carvings: 1 – Kyitan Johnson, 2 – Jayden Tramper, 3 – Matix Stamper

Stone Carvings: 1 – Taythone Larch

White Oak Baskets: 1 – Taythone Larch, 2 – Zoe Ines-De Los Reyes, 3 – James D. Smith Jr.

Seed Beads: 1 – Taythone Larch, 2 – Taythone Larch, 3 – Marleigh Aguilera

Old Style Pottery: 1 – Johnathan Thompson

Pottery: 1 – Leland Locust, 2 – Meli Winstead, 3 – Hynasha Ledford

Fingerweaving: 1 – Connor Junaluska, 2 – Zoe Ines-De Los Reyes

Drawing/Pastel: 1 – , 2 – Khloe Cucumber, 3 – Khloe Cucumber

Paintings: 1 – Briann Teesateskie, 2 – Kyndra Postoak, 3 – Johnathan Thompson

Open Division: 1 – Johnathan Thompson

Memory Keepers: 1 – Audrina Shey Cooper, 2 – James D. Smith Jr., 3 – Leland Locust

Best of Show: 1 – Kyitan Johnson, 2 – Taythone Larch, 3 – Connor Junaluska

 

Youth Division

Wood Carvings: 1 – Kaeson Reed

Weaponry: 1 – Kaeson Reed

Honeysuckle Baskets: 1 – Richard Williams

Pony Beads: 1 – Jessa Teesateskie, 2 – Shaligugi Tiger, 3 – Amari Taylor

Seed Beads: 1 – Shaligugi Tiger, 2 – Khodijah Dreyton Soap, 3 – Piper Owle

Pottery: 1 – Kaeson Reed

Old Style Pottery: 1 – Shaligugi Tiger, 2 – Jayvan Biddix, 3 – Choji Thompson

Fingerweaving: 1 – Amya Welch, 2 – Piper Owle

Drawing/Pastel: 1 – Kaeson Reed, 2 – Shaligugi Tiger, 3 – Catuce Tiger

Painting: 1 – Ryker Williams, 2 – Kaeson Reed, 3 – Ryker Williams

Open Division: 1 – Shannon Lineberry, 2 – Jaylah Biddix, 3 – Rosalyn Brown

Best of Show: 1 – Richard Williams, 2 – Shaligugi Tiger, 3 – Shannon Lineberry