OBITUARY: Robert Stanley Taylor

Robert Stanley Taylor, 64 of Cherokee passed away Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of Dolly Taylor of Cherokee.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Chanice Taylor.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Debbie Taylor; sons, Joshua Taylor (Destinie), Bobby Lee Armachian; granddaughters, Alberta Henson, Harper Taylor; brother, Ned Taylor; nieces and nephews, Matthew, Mia, Kyla, Julian, Mariah; and many other friends and family.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10 in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.