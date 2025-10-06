Marking a new chapter: EBCI holds Inauguration for Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) and School Board  

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Working together and unity were two of the themes as the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) held an inauguration for the 2025-27 Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) and two members of the Cherokee School Board. The event was held at the Charles George Memorial Arena in Cherokee, N.C. on the morning of Monday, Oct. 6.

Shawn Crowe, an EBCI tribal member, emceed the event and noted, “The Eastern Band of Cherokee have been here for thousands and thousands of years, and our culture and our history is as strong as any Indian tribe in this country. When I’m asked to stand at these events, I am honored, I am privileged because I am Cherokee. I am a part of the people.”

He added, “We always talk about change in every election – ‘we need change, we need change’. Most people are afraid of change. But, you talk about the big companies that stay the same, they will always fail because they stay the same. You have to change. Change is inevitable. We have to embrace it.”

The following took the Oath of Office from Cherokee Chief Supreme Court Justice Bradley Letts as the 76th EBCI Dinilawigi: Kolanvyi (Big Cove) Rep. Lavita Hill, Kolanvyi Rep. Venita K. Wolfe, Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) Rep. Jim Owle, Tsisqwohi Rep. Boyd Owle, Aniwodihi (Painttown) Rep. Michael Stamper, Aniwodihi Rep. Shannon Swimmer, Tutiyi/Tsalagi Gadugi (Snowbird/Cherokee County) Rep. Adam Wachacha, Tutiyi/Tsalagi Gadugi Rep. Michael Smoker, Wayohi (Wolftown) Rep. Bo Crowe, Wayohi Rep. Mike Parker, Elawodi (Yellowhill) Rep. Shennelle Feather, and Elawodi Rep. David Wolfe.

Crowe spoke of the four women elected to this Dinilawigi. “We went for a couple years where we had no females on our Tribal Council. Well, today that changes…that is a great thing because in our history of the Beloved Women and the women of our tribe, they had a say in war council. They had a say in the councils that met. And, what’s the one thing that women can do that men can never do is bring life into this world. That’s why the women were so honored and remembered in our Cherokee people. So, it’s a good thing that we have some females now on our Tribal Council.

Our women have a voice as well and as strong as the men.”

Two women also took their Oath of Office for the Cherokee School Board including Melanie Lambert, Tsisqwohi School Board representative, and Roberta “Berdie” Toineeta, Wayohi School Board representative.

EBCI Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks said he is looking forward to working with the newly sworn-in leaders. “Today really does mark a new chapter with the Eastern Band. As we inaugurate our new Council members and welcome our new School Board members, we renew our commitment to serve our people, to serve and protect people, to serve with accountability, and truly to serve with a purpose – a purpose of making sure that community always comes first, that our people always come first. As we make those calls, as we make those decisions, we have to keep that in mind.”

He went on to say, “We know the challenges before us are real – from protecting our sovereignty and strengthening our economy, to ensuring our children have the best education possible, to caring for our elders and preserving our culture.”

Speaking directly to the Dinilawigi representatives, Ugvwiyuhi Hicks commented, “I look forward to working with you. May we always be mindful of the trust our people have placed in us, the trust they’ve placed in you to do the right thing at any given moment. I want to assure you, it’s not going to be easy. The task we have ahead with our fiscal resources, protecting who we are, the daily lives of our people, it’s not easy. You’re going to have long days. You’re going to have difficult days. You’re going to have a lot of travel in front of you because we can’t fight the battle here. We have to go to Raleigh. We have to go to D.C. We can’t do it in Cherokee, North Carolina. That’s not the way it works anymore.”

In speaking to the School Board representatives, he said, “You have the responsibility to help guide our young people…helping them build the skills and pride and strength they’ll need to become the next generation of leaders. Today is a commitment to lead with wisdom, to listen with respect, and to act in courage. Together, we will continue to strengthen the foundation that we have because that’s all we’re given. And, it’s our responsibility to build from that foundation to protect our tribe and protect what makes us Tsalagi, and ensure that our people thrive in the future.”

Taline Ugvwiyu (Vice Chief) Alan B. Ensley commented, “I’ve been involved in Tribal Council for a number of years and it’s a great honor to be here and to know you’re here representing your communities. It’s going to be hard for the sitting Council to move forward with the times that we’re in right now. But, I want to say that it really flatters me to be just a small part of the 76th Tribal Council of this tribe.”

He served many years as the Elawodi representative and noted, “I want to congratulate you. It’s a wonderful experience to sit on Tribal Council and I hope everybody here realizes the struggles and fights that you have representing your communities. Regardless of your own views on any subject matter, you’ve got to represent what your community asks of you to give.”

Taline Ugvwiyu Ensley ended with, “I look forward to working with all of you.”

Monday’s event was opened with the posting of the colors by the Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143 Color Guard. That was followed by an opening prayer by Matthew Tooni, an EBCI tribal member and Cherokee second language learner.

During the program, the Aniyvwiyahi Dancers performed the Cherokee Corn Dance and the Cherokee Ant Dance, and the Dadiwonisi language program performed two songs in the Cherokee language.

The closing prayer was offered by Scott Chekelelee, an EBCI tribal member.

Following the Inauguration, the Dinilawigi went to the Cherokee Tribal Council House, and Taline Ugvwiyuhi opened the first meeting. Rep. Jim Owle was selected as the Dinilawigi Chairman and Rep. David Wolfe was selected as the Dinilawigi Vice Chairman. The following positions were also selected: Indian Clerk – EBCI Beloved Woman Myrtle Driver Johnson, English Clerk – Michelle Thompson, Interpreter – Sally Arch, and Doorman – Bobby Taylor.