OBITUARY: James “Bopper” Marvin Johnson

May 10, 1957 – Oct. 2, 2025

James “Bopper” Marvin Johnson, 68, of the Piney Grove Community, is walking on the other side. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Joseph and Thelma Saunooke Johnson. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Doris Sharon Johnson; brothers, Charles K. Johnson, Lawrence Johnson Jr., Alfred L. Johnson, Stephen D. Johnson, Russell Gary Johnson, and Richard “Tom” M. Johnson.

In 1975, Bopper was named to the All-American High School Team, the first Cherokee Brave to receive such recognition. He played football, basketball, and baseball. He was an all-conference player twice in football, and once in basketball and baseball. He was voted most valuable player and most valuable athlete. In his junior and senior years in football, he played safety, running back, quarterback, handled kickoff and extra point duties, and punter. He led his team in pass interceptions and was the leading tackler for the Braves. He served as captain of both the football and basketball teams. Bopper was a real asset to the Braves with his athletic ability and outstanding leadership.

Bop’s legend grew and expanded when he teamed with the greatest band of misfit hoopers on the Rez. From Snowbird, Big Cove, Piney Grove and Paintown, he formed a Team that was unstoppable. Led by Romp’em Stomp’em Bop Johnson, Sharpshooters Jack/ John Gloyne, Everette “The Hammer” Hornbuckle, Gilliam “Speed” Jackson, Jimmy “Shoot the Jay” Bradley, and Jack “Attack” Bowman, they would become known as the greatest Rezball team to ever lace up their shell toe Adidas. They were NRBQ, which stood for “Nothing Really Beats Quality”. Bopper really enjoyed competing and he enjoyed playing and creating friendships with this group that he always joked about.

He is survived by his wife, Alberta “Bert” Printup-Johnson; children, Rodney Johnson and wife Jacquelyn, Allison Codynah, Miranda (Panda) Murry and husband DonTa; 11 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn Riggle, Jean Jones and husband JR., Virginia Johnson, Doris Johnson, and special nephew Hrair Johnson and family.

Bopper worked as an Assembly Engineer for Black and Decker until his retirement in 2017.

Bopper loved going to the library and reading, He enjoyed going to YMCA to stay active, and he always enjoyed going on long therapeutic rides on his bicycle. Bopper was always an advocate of Native American Rights and of Native American Culture. While living in Indianapolis, Indiana he was part of the American Indian Council and American Indian Center of Indiana. Bopper always loved music and cherished his attendance of concerts and collection of ticket stubs over the years. He loved nothing more than his family and cherished all those that he considered his friend. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Aura Johnson, Raven Johnson, Dave Jumper, Gabe Wolfe, Herbie Squirrel, Ryan Johnson, Cona Codynah, and Will Poolaw.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5 at Crisp Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 6 at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Johnson Family Cemetery.