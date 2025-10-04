“Talehvga!”: Walelu’s Daryl Martin

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Daryl Martin, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), is an Anetsovsgi (Ball player) for the Walelu (Hummingbirds) Anetso (Stickball) team. Martin is the supply manager for Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority.

Martin has been playing stickball since 1997, when the late Will Driver ask him to play for the Aniwodihi (Painttown) team. “That’s where I got my start. And then I guess our team, the Hummingbirds, or Walelu, blossomed from the ashes of the Painttown team Will had gotten together,” he said.

“I love the tradition, the competitiveness, and the unity of the team. It helps bring us closer, like a family. We fight like brothers, we fight at practice but it brings in more unity of us as brothers.”

Walelu is a unique team in that they do not represent a single Cherokee community.

“We’ve we got some players from Snowbird that come up and play. We have some from Big Cove, some from Wolftown, from Birdtown, and we all play to achieve the same goal. We have some players that are married into Cherokee families that play for us, and they’ve stepped up and they’ve earned my respect in every way, too, and I’m honored to stand beside them on the field. So, it makes me feel good that we brought that unity together for the whole team.”

Martin said playing stickball is an honor. “Being one of the 12 picked to play against the other team, I feel like it’s a great honor to be able to do that, and that’s what I challenge other players and I keep telling myself I want to retire, that it’d be my last year playing, but I’m still able to run and I’m going to keep playing until I can’t come back onto the field. And that’s what I keep telling them, that I want them to work to earn their place on the field, earn that honor to walk out onto the field against the other team.”

“It’s tough, but it’s about getting slammed, getting up, and running again. Talehvga! Get up! Keep going. It hurts afterwards but you don’t let them see it. Show them, keep running.”