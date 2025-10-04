Inheriting the game: Tsisqwohi’s Elias Griffin

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Elias Griffin, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), is an Anetsovsgi (Ball player) for the Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) Anetso (Stickball) team. Griffin said he comes from the Griffin and Ledford families, and he is a member of the Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) community.

Griffin has been playing anetso for three years. “My brother Kenny [Griffin] brought me out, taught me how to play, and I fell in love with it,” he said.

Griffin said travelling to Oklahoma in the summer of 2024 to play an exhibition game with Wudeligv was one of his favorite experiences playing stickball, “We had a fun time out there, and it was also my first time travelling out there.”

Griffin shared that for him, playing anetso is in his DNA as a Cherokee man. “It’s in our blood, it’s our tradition. One day, I want to teach my kids how to play stickball.”