OBITUARY: Sheridan Everett “Sonny” Smith

Sheridan Everett “Sonny” Smith, 76 of Cherokee, N.C., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.

A decorated veteran, Sonny was drafted into the United States Army and served honorably during the Vietnam War from March 1, 1969 through March 9, 1971. His commendations included the National Defense Service Medal, two Overseas Service Bars, the Army Commendation Medal with two Bronze Stars, the Vietnam Campaign Medal with 1960 Device, and Sharpshooter qualifications for both the M-14 and M-16.

Following his military service, Sonny dedicated many years to the Bureau of Indian Affairs as a surveyor, retiring after 32 years of service. After retiring, Sonny transformed his lifelong love of fishing, camping and lake life into a full-time pursuit, finding deep joy in the outdoors and in the company of family and friends. Known for his generosity and wisdom, Sonny was always eager to share his knowledge with those around him. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who took great pride in supporting his grandsons in all their endeavors.

Sonny was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, “Squeek”; his parents, Edgar and Geneva Johnson Smith; sisters, Edgarita “Sis” Ensley (Charlie), Mary Ensley; and brother, Ray Smith.

He is survived by his loving and devoted daughters, Cher Smith and Myra Smith; grandson, Trae Bradley and his wife Kelsi; two cherished great-grandsons, Eli and Levi Bradley; and he is also survived by many nieces and nephews along with honorary daughter and son-in-law, Chickie and Tee Trejo.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. at Crisp Funeral Home. Family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. The service will be officiated by Pastor Tim Barker and Reverend Danny Lambert. Pallbearers will include family members and friends. Burial will follow at Birdtown Cemetery with military graveside rites conducted by the North Carolina Army National Guard.

Sonny’s family extends their heartfelt thanks to all who have offered love and support during this difficult time.