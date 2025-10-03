OBITUARY: Amber Joy McNeilly

Amber Joy McNeilly, 42, of Lenoir, N.C., passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.

Amber was a native and lifelong resident of Lenoir, N.C., and was the daughter of Kenneth and Iris Johnson Shell. She was a loving daughter and mother, and she will be missed by many.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Iris Johnson Shell.

Amber is survived by her companion, Jamie Presnell of Lenoir, N.C.; her daughters, Tori and Raven Presnell of Lenoir, N.C.; and her father, Kenneth Shell, also of Lenoir, N.C.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Lenoir, N.C.