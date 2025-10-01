Family Safety named EBCI PHHS Program of the Year

Submitted by EBCI Public Health & Human Services Division

KITUWAH – On Friday, Sept. 19, against the backdrop of the Mother Town of the Cherokee, EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Public Health & Human Services Division honored employees who embody excellence, service, and cultural values. Earlier this year, PHHS employees were given the opportunity to nominate colleagues or programs for recognition. Up for nomination were 10 PHHS Core Value Awards, one Champion Award, and one Program of the Year Award.

The 2025 PHHS Program of the Year Award was presented to the Family Safety Program. A young social service program, only in its ninth year of operation, Family Safety operates as an integrated team. While incorporating behavioral health initiatives into their activities, the program supports parents in maintaining their families. Additionally, they provide adult protective services that supports elders with guardianship, referral assistance, and care plans. Notable for the team this year included being the only independent welfare program selected to receive an Improving Child Welfare Through Investing in Family grant through the Administration for Children and Families Children’s Bureau, of which is unprecedented.

The following was shared by Anita Lossiah, PHHS human services director, in reflection of the Family Safety Program, “Sidanelv. This word is translated to ‘family’, but it means so much more to the staff of Family Safety. This word is what we live, it is what we do, it is how we support, and it is the heart of soul of each team member. When case numbers were high and staff numbers were low, each team member stepped up to support each other. They worked through exhaustion, sometimes working around the clock to ensure children and elders of the community were safe and cared for. So much time is spent away from their own families as they support and work towards the safety and well-being of the families of Cherokee, Snowbird, and Cherokee County. On top of their daily duties, staff volunteer to be present at community events, care for children who are in need of placement, stay late to help a coworker, and accompany team members on home visits. This team shares laughter, tears, encouragement, and genuine love for their job and each other.”

Amy Nations, family integrity preservation & licensing supervisor of Family Safety, was honored with the 2025 PHHS Champion Award. Nominees cited her tireless leadership. “Amy is consistently looking to gain knowledge of the child welfare models, creative ways to recruit new foster families, and seeking trainings and offering suggestions to leadership for staff improvements.”

As well, they highlighted her work in creating a quicker, more accurate foster care payment system and new case plan form that better assists families in defining their reunification goals.

PHHS Secretary Sonya Wachacha and Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks took time to share uplifting words of encouragement and celebration of division employees and their service to the community.

Secretary Wachacha began, “Today, we come together to celebrate the people who make Public Health and Human Services what it is—the heart and hands of our community. Each day, you show up with dedication, creativity, and compassion, and the impact of that work is felt in every home, clinic, and program across the division.”

Ugvwiyuhi Hicks later expressed his sentiments about the work and care that the team has shown throughout the year.

A few event highlights of 2025 so far include Family Safety’s Superhero Walk (April), Snowbird’s From Darkness into Hope (May), Cherokee Rally for Recovery (July), Family Safety Field Day (July), and only just the previous day, From Darkness into Hope (September).

Division Directors presented the 10 PHHS Core Value Awards, sharing nomination highlights and fun facts. Those award honorees are:

Group Harmony ᎤᏩᏙᎯᏴᏓ ᎢᎦᏓᏍᎬᎢ – Alisha Hernandez, administrative assistant

Interconnectedness ᏕᎦᏚᏓᎸᎢ – Lyndsey Henderson, preparedness coordinator

Strong Individual Character ᎤᏟᏂᎩᏓ ᎠᏓᏅᏖᏗ – ᏚᏳᎪᏛᎢ – Mark Tuttle, epidemiologist

Compassionate Service ᎠᏙᎵᎯᏍᏗ ᎠᏯᏛᏗ – April Innis, nutrition/fitness education coordinator

Commitment to Stewardship ᎠᎦᏎᏙᏗ – Jessica “Ellen” Crowe, Public Health nurse

Respect for Cherokee Heritage ᎠᎵᎮᎵᏍᏙᏗ ᎠᏂᏣᎳᎩ ᎠᏁᎲᎢ – Chelsea Hemphill, public relations supervisor

Value Families ᏧᎬᏩᎶᏗ ᎠᏂᏏᏓᏁᎵ – Amelia Owle Arkansas, Tribal Food Distribution manager

Sense of Humor ᎤᏬᏍᏗ ᎠᏓᏅᏖᏗ – Charles Reagan, environmental health & safety specialist

Generosity ᏄᎨᏳᎿᎾᎥᎾ – Manuel Hernandez, training specialist

Enthusiasm ᎠᎦᎵᏲᎢᏍᏗ – Jennifer Oskins, Quality Improvement specialist

The celebration at Kituwah Mound served as a reminder that the strength of PHHS lies in the dedication of its people and their shared commitment to the Cherokee community. The mission of EBCI PHHS is “HONORING our Cherokee community by PROVIDING excellent care, PROMOTING health, and SERVING in a culturally respectful way.”

Learn more about the division and its programs at https://phhs.ebci-nsn.gov. Follow EBCI PHHS on Facebook (EBCI Public Health & Human Services Division), Instagram (@ebciphhs), and X (@ebciphhs). The event and recognition were supported by the CDC Workforce Grant which strengthens workforce development and quality improvement.