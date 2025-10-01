EBCI making progress on MMIP database development

Submitted by EBCI Office of Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks

Cherokee, N.C. – In May, Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) passed a resolution directing the development of a Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) database for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). While this work remains in the early stages, significant progress is underway to ensure the database is built with care, accuracy, and respect for the families and communities it will serve.

The EBCI is currently working with the Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) to compile the most accurate information on cases within the EBCI that remain unsolved, defined as individuals still missing or cases of homicide that have not yet been resolved. This stage of the process is meticulous and time-intensive, but it is a necessary step toward building a reliable and respectful primary resource for the community.

“Our goal is not only to create a foundational list, but to ensure that every entry is accurate, complete, and carefully coordinated with CIPD,” said Ugvwiyuhi Hicks. “We are approaching this process with intention, knowing how important it is for our people to have a trusted source of information and a way to bring renewed attention to these cases.”

Once completed, this initial phase will provide the foundation for a system where tips can be submitted, awareness can be raised, and pathways toward justice can be strengthened. The EBCI’s Information Technology department is also involved in ensuring that the information is protected while still being accessible to the public.

The next phase of development will involve community meetings to discuss how to respectfully and comprehensively build a complete database of all MMIP cases connected to the EBCI. These conversations will be crucial in shaping how the database honors victims, supports families, and strengthens public awareness.

The EBCI remains dedicated to pursuing justice for missing and murdered Indigenous people. While this work will take time, the foundation being laid today will provide a vital resource for generations to come.