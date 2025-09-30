EBCI bestows title of Beloved Man to Rev. Fred Lunsford

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has bestowed the exalted title of Beloved Man to the late Rev. Fred Bruner Lunsford. Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) approved Res. No. 435 unanimously during a clean-up session on Tuesday, Sept. 30 which made the designation.

Prior to passage, Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks spoke of Lunsford. “His work record, his community record speaks for itself. I can’t think of anyone more deserving for the impact he had on our people and our communities.”

The legislation was submitted by Tutiyi/Tsalagi Gadugi (Snowbird/Cherokee County) Rep. Adam Wachacha and Ugvwiyuhi Hicks on behalf of the Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143.

Res. No. 435 speaks to Lunsford’s service. “An important part of his life was as an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and was recognized as an elder of the tribe. He was well-received at the Cherokee County Community Club meetings and his attendance at the John Welch Senior Citizens Center.”

Lunsford was a World War II veteran, and on July 2, 2025, his memory was honored during a ceremony at Post 143 headquarters as representatives from Congressman Chuck Edward’s Office (R-N.C.) read a Congressional Record honoring Lunsford’s service.

The Congressional Record, which was presented to Congress on June 23, 2025 was read during the event by Chris Burns, district director in Congressman Chuck Edward’s office. That record reads as follows:

“Mr. Speaker, I rise today to honor the life of Staff Sergeant Fred Bruner Lunsford of the United States Army, who passed away on March 1, 2025.

Fred was born on March 7, 1925, and was enrolled as a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Fred graduated from Andrews High School in Andrews, North Carolina in the spring of 1943 and he and his wife, Gladys, were married on March 17, 1944, before Fred enlisted in the United States Army.

Fred served as a Staff Sergeant during World War II and was deployed to the European Theater, with service at the Normandy Invasion, Battle of the Bulge and the Liberation of France. Fred was highly decorated for his bravery, leadership, and courage he displayed during those years of service. These decorations include the Europe-Africa-Middle East Medal, the American Defense Service Medal, the Victory Medal, the Army Occupation Medal, and the Army Good Conduct Medal.

Fred was honorably discharged from active duty following the war and returned home to Cherokee County, North Carolina where he would go on to be licensed to preach the Gospel on October 23, 1949, by Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Murphy, North Carolina and was ordained in 1950.

On behalf of all of western North Carolina, I would like to take a moment to honor the life of Fred Bruner Lunsford.”

Lunsford received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine in 2015 and served as a grand marshal of the Cherokee Indian Fair parade in 2016. He was also a recipient of the North Carolina Baptist Convention’s Baptist Heritage Award.

The North Carolina Dept. of Transportation designed Bridge #5 on N.C. Highway 141 in Marble, N.C. as Reverend Fred B. Lunsford Bridge on Aug. 13, 2020. The resolution passed that approved this designation states, “The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners request that the North Carolina Department of Transportation name a bridge in honor of Fred Bruner Lunsford for his service in the ministry of Christ, his service to our country, and his service to the families, children, and communities of western North Carolina.”