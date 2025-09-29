Gatlinburg Bypass remains closed as cleanup continues following landslide 

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – The Gatlinburg Bypass in Great Smoky Mountains National Park remains closed as crews continue cleanup efforts following a significant landslide that occurred the morning of Saturday, Sept. 27.

Crews worked through Saturday and Sunday to remove more than 70 loads of debris from the road. Crews continue working to clear debris from the road drainage, ditches, and a culvert, which is currently blocked. The park will provide an update once the site is fully stabilized and the road is ready for public use.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park remains open. Visitors can still access the Sugarlands area via US441 through Gatlinburg.

The NPS responded to reports of the landslide near the Great Smoky Mountains picture sign on the Bypass on Sept. 27 around noon. A total of 3.47 inches of rain fell between 10–11:30 a.m. that morning, triggering the slide, which included mud, trees and other debris. The landslide covered approximately 150 feet of roadway with 1 to 4 feet of mud and debris, blocking both lanes of travel.

The park is grateful for the assistance provided by the City of Gatlinburg, Sevier County, and the City of Sevierville in response to this event.

For the latest updates on road conditions and park information, please visit the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Current Conditions webpage or follow the park on social media

– National Park Service release