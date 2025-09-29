COLUMN (Living the Arte Suave): The essence of a walking stick

By ARMANDO BASULTO

It is a generally held belief that inanimate objects have no feelings or emotions or memories of their own. When human beings project their own feelings and bias into objects it’s called anthropomorphism. It’s a big word for a simple sentiment that we sometimes call nostalgia or emotional connection; a beloved toy, book or music album that we cannot just part with. We build emotional bonds with objects through cherished memories, personal history, or the comfort they provide, which can strengthen our perception of them as having a life of their own.

Imbuing inanimate objects with human-like qualities can also be harnessed for our own benefit. For example, when I first purchased musical instruments for my sons, I told them that a lonely guitar sitting in a corner not being played, was really really sad. Guitars or saxophones are only happy when someone is using them to make music. A child not wanting to see their instrument suffer, will play and practice more often and consider it a noble act of mercy.

So it is with a good old-fashioned walking stick. Whether you make yourself one out of a sturdy branch or you purchase a beautiful hand-crafted model, a walking stick will beckon you from its corner by the doorframe, calling you to take it outside and make it happy.

You may think that walking sticks, canes, and trekking poles are only for the aged or injured. Nothing could be further from the truth. Walking sticks help its bearer navigate uneven terrain, both in the woods and on sloping pavement. Using a walking stick for balance helps prevent falls, one of the major causes of injuries for the aged. A study by NIH showed that 75% of falls happened when a cane or walker was not being used. For younger folks, twisted ankles from rocks, trees, roots, or curbs on the street can all put a damper on your exercise regimen and daily outdoor perambulations.

A walking stick does not just act as a reminder to pursue a healthy habit, but acts as a tool for accountability. Everyone knows that some amount of walking every day, regardless of pace or distance or time, is a healthy habit for body, mind and spirit

It must be scheduled into your week, like you would make sure to take a medication the doctor prescribed. Maybe your daily dosage is a walk around the block or maybe only two or three times a week in the woods behind your house. If a person doesn’t make it a sacred part of their routine, it is very easy to accidentally forget or even avoid. Your walking stick however, serves as a visual and tangible reminder to get out of the house.

If you are lucky enough to live near woods or open fields in our beautiful mountains, it’s not only a physical exercise but an opportunity to do what the Japanese refer to as “Forest Bathing”; regulating your mind, breath, thoughts, and emotions with the nature you see, feel, hear and smell around you. A walking stick by its nature, helps to slow your pace, especially in treacherous terrain, allowing your attention to wander to the natural world around, instead of focusing on your feet. If your walk is around your suburban neighborhood, your trusty staff can help with uphill slopes and stepping on and off curbs. It also comes in handy to keep overly-zealous or menacing dogs at bay.

If an early morning prework walk does not match your schedule then including it in your post-workday routine is a wonderful option. You do not need to come home and change into specific athletic-wear “walking clothes”. Since a change of shoes and socks may be all that’s in order, don’t let your walking stick shame you, simply grab it and head out the door. You only have 10 minutes? Then that’s what you do. Look at your watch and walk five minutes in one direction, turn around and walk five minutes back. While it may seem very little, it is absolutely 100% better than doing nothing at all.

My favorite rustic walking stick was purchased from a road-side craftsman almost 30yrs ago. It leans right outside my door and stares at me accusingly when I walk past it as I enter my home after a long day of work and a grueling commute. Oftentimes I pass it by with a sneer and the words “don’t tell me what to do” on my lips. But, when I take the time to listen, I drop my work bag, put on my sneakers and try to make my walking stick happy. It in turn does the same for me.

Armando Basulto is owner and Head Instructor at Gracie Jiu Jitsu Waynesville (www.gracienorthcarolina.com). A 4th-degree Black Belt in Gracie Jiu Jitsu and Silver Glove in Savate Kickboxing, Prof Basulto also teaches history and martial arts from diverse cultures and traditions.