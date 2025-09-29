Cherokee Tribal Court hearing held for alleged sex abuse by former Swain Co. Sheriff

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – On the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 29, former Swain Co. Sheriff Curtis Cochran appeared in Cherokee Tribal Court with Judge Barbara Parker presiding. Cochran is being represented by criminal defense attorney Jack Stewart. The case was continued to the next court date scheduled for Feb. 17, 2026.

A silent protest occurred as Cochran entered the Anthony Edward Lossiah Justice Center led by the Qualla Boundary MMIW grassroots organization. Included in the group were three Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) Representative-elects: Elawodi (Yellowhill) Rep. Shennelle Feather, Kolanvyi (Big Cove) Rep. Lavita Hill, and Aniwodihi (Painttown) Rep. Shannon Swimmer. The group shared their reasoning in a public statement, “We stand in solidarity with survivors and families as former Swain County Sheriff Curtis Cochran faces charges of rape and sexual assault…Our silent presence at the courthouse is both mourning and resistance. We refuse to let victims be ignored or silenced.”

Cochran also appeared in Swain Co. Court on Sept. 24. That case was continued to Dec. 17. The protesters were also present at the Swain Co. Hearing.

Agents with the State Bureau of Investigation and police officers with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians arrested Swain County Sheriff Curtis Cochran, 72, on Friday, June 27.

Cochran has been charged with four state crimes: felonious restraint; assault on a female; sexual battery; and solicitation to commit prostitution.

Cochran has also been charged with violations of the Cherokee Code: two counts of oppression in office and one count of abusive sexual contact.