This Week in Native News

Compiled by BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

U.S. Department of War upholds medals of honor for cavalry soldiers from Wounded Knee Massacre

Secretary Pete Hegseth of the United States Department of War publicly announced on the evening of Sept. 25 that the U.S. 7th Cavalry soldiers responsible for the 1890 massacre of hundreds of Lakota people at Wounded Knee would retain their Medals of Honor.

Read more: Calvary Soldiers Who Massacred Hundreds at Wounded Knee Get to Keep Their Medals of Honor | Currents

The Osage Nation Nation reclaims last remaining mound in St. Louis

The Sugarloaf Mound, an Osage mound constructed between 600 and 1200 AD, was reacquired by the Osage Nation Historic Preservation Office. The mound is the last standing in St. Louis, Mo., a city that was once known as “Mound City.”

Read more: Osage Nation Reclaims St. Louis’s Last Surviving Indigenous Mound | Sovereignty

StrongHearts Native Helpline receives $15 million grant for domestic violence hotline

On Sept. 24, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced that the StrongHearts Native Helpline would receive a $15 million grant to operate a 24/7 toll free hotline for domestic violence in Indian Country.

Read more: $15 million HHS grant to fund national Native domestic violence hotline – ICT