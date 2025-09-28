OBITUARY: Mystical Parker

Mystical Parker, 54, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away after a period of declining health on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, at Cherokee Indian Hospital in Cherokee, N.C.

Mystical was a native and lifelong resident of the Paint Town community. She was employed by the Cherokee Indian Hospital and Harrah’s Casino for many years. She loved her family, friends, and community, and she will be missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Henson Rattler, Ben Parker, Albert Crowe, Clydia Mae Rattler, and Flora Lambert Parker; and her daughters, Cinda J. Taylor and Talia Taylor.

Survivors include her parents, Donald Lee Parker and Eunice C. Washington; her sister, Mignon Parker; grandchildren, Dreyvon I. Taylor, Elexia K. Bird; and her great-granddaughter, Me-Li-Phoebe Mystical Taylor.

Burial was at the Wrights Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Wrights Creek Road, Cherokee, N.C. on Saturday, Sept. 27.

Long House Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.