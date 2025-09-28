OBITUARY: Carly Elizabeth Johnson

Carly Elizabeth Johnson, 50, passed away suddenly and tragically on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Asheville, N.C. Her unexpected departure has left a deep emptiness in the hearts of those who knew and loved her most.

Born on June 14, 1975, in Lawrence, Kansas, Carly brought light and laughter into the world from the very beginning. She was known for her infectious laugh and beautiful smile – qualities that made her unforgettable. Her intelligence and quick wit were matched by a warm sense of humor that endeared her to many. She was our go-to for legal advice and will be deeply missed.

Carly was a loving mother to her three daughters: Taylor Johnson (Corey), Rayven Hughes, and Xihanna Christian. Her love for them was constant and clear in every part of her life. She also treasured her role as a grandmother to Dahvie Conseen and Isabella Conseen, finding joy in their laughter and milestones.

She shared close bonds with her siblings – Erik Taylor (Kim), Erin Shuler (Stephen), and Charley Johnson – and held dear memories of her late sister Phoenix Johnson. Carly was the beloved daughter of Eva Taylor and Charles Johnson IV, both of whom have passed away. She also kept meaningful connections with her extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A talented cook, Carly loved preparing meals that brought people together. Her kitchen was often filled with the comforting scents of home-cooked dishes and the sound of shared stories. Her culinary skills were just one way she showed love to those around her.

Carly’s home was also filled with the companionship of her cherished pets – Peanut, Josie, Mabel, and Gigi – who were constant sources of comfort and affection.

Her sudden death is a heartbreaking loss for everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. May Carly’s memory provide comfort to those who mourn her and may the echoes of her laughter continue to live in their hearts.

If you or someone you love is experiencing domestic violence, please know that help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text ‘START’ to 88788. EBCI Domestic Violence Program at 828-359-6830.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3 in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements