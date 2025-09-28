Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority recognizes National Recovery Month by announcing ‘Recovery Friendly NC Workplace’ Certification

Submitted by Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority

During a catered lunch from Nikki’s Frybread on Wednesday, Sept. 24 to celebrate staff at Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA) who are in recovery, Tara Reed-Cooper, associate director of Career Development announced CIHA completed the certification process to become a Recovery Friendly Workplace through Recovery Friendly NC, a statewide initiative that helps employers and community partners create supportive spaces for individuals in or seeking recovery.

“This is deeply personal for us. Recovery lives in our teams, our families, and our community. Becoming certified is one of the ways we show up for each other—quietly, consistently, and with respect,” said Reed-Cooper. “CIHA aims to be the employer of choice for our region. That means a workplace where people can build strong careers and strong recovery at the same time. It strengthens safety, trust, and teamwork – so we can care well for our patients and for each other. It also sends a clear message to talented people who Choose CIHA that their whole health is welcome here. When treatment or recovery needs come first, we have flexible options to support you. And we’re backing a stigma-free culture with real policies, education, and practice.”

Recovery Friendly NC equips workplaces with tools, training, and resources to support the health, wellness, and safety of employees. A Recovery Friendly Workplace educates about substance use and addiction, fosters an environment conducive to the journey of recovery, and works to reduce the stigma often associated with the disease of addiction, substance use, and recovery.

“Recovery Friendly NC exists to reduce stigma and promote recovery-positive environments that prioritize wellness, inclusion, and hope,” said CIHA CEO Casey Cooper. “This initiative strengthens the workforce while uplifting individuals and families impacted by substance use and mental health challenges.”

There are many benefits to working with individuals in recovery. Employers consistently see improved productivity, fewer days out of work, and increased job retention – delivering measurable savings. Just as importantly, the values of recovery – accountability, holistic wellness, and seeking help when needed—create social benefits that strengthen teams and inspire positive change.

CIHA is committed to creating a healthy, safe, and stigma-free work environment. Through participation in the Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative (RFW), CIHA is designating its workplace as Recovery Friendly. RFWs encourage environments where employers, employees, and communities collaborate to create positive change and eliminate barriers for those impacted by substance use.

“To everyone on a recovery journey who has chosen CIHA as your employer, thank you. Your courage, your skill, and your honesty make our teams better,” said Reed-Cooper. “We are grateful to support you and proud to work alongside you. We want our current and future employees to know that at CIHA, you can build your recovery and your career because both belong here. Thank you for choosing CIHA, and thank you for the care you show our patients and each other every day.”

Executive Director of Behavioral Health Dr. Freida Saylor explained the new certification is just the beginning and is a work in progress that can change and evolve as needed to best meet the needs of CIHA and the community. To achieve a high level of employee health, safety, and wellness, CIHA invites and encourages all employees to reach out for help and support. All communication regarding recovery support is confidential. For anyone uncomfortable discussing recovery support in the workplace, CIHA’s Recovery Friendly Advocates at Wilkes Recovery Revolution are available to assist directly.

For confidential recovery support or to learn more about CIHA’s Recovery Friendly NC Workplace resources, employees may contact CIHA Human Resources.