OBITUARY: Patricia Goodson Ensley

Patricia Goodson Ensley, 69, of Cherokee, N.C., went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. A native of Haywood County and longtime resident of Cherokee N.C., she was the daughter of the late Charles Junior and Alice Irene Goodson. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Ricky Dean Goodson.

She is survived by her five children, Katina Smith and husband Will of Cherokee, Selena Ramey and husband Matt of Buncombe County, Billy Williams of Cherokee, Charles Ensley of Cherokee, Alisha Rhinehart and husband Dustin of Cherokee; grandchildren, Tait, Blake, and Alexis Smith, Tyler, and Zachary Ramey, Nicholas Ensley, Hayden, Leiland, Nevaeh, and Mackenziee Rhinehart; great grandchildren, Hannah and Bailey Ramey; two sisters, Barbara Stiles, and Cynthia Goodson; special friend, Donna Lossiah.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later time.