Breaking ground on the EBCI Evidence Building  

By ROBERT JUMPER

One Feather Editor

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) held a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the future Evidence Building on Wednesday, Sept. 24. It is a building designated to house evidence for criminal cases on the Qualla Boundary. The building site is just below the Anthony Edward Lossiah Justice Center on the Hwy 441 spur.

Becky Bowe, manager of EBCI Project Management, emceed the event. Kolanvyi (Big Cove) Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) Rep. Richard French led the audience of tribal officials and contractors in prayer.

Next to speak at the event was Cherokee Indian Police Dept. Chief of Police Carla Neadeau. “Today, we start something new, breaking barriers. This plot of land before us will soon transform into a state-of-the-art evidence building. This has been a request from the police department for several years and is now in progress. We are excited and appreciate everyone who made this happen. Special thanks to Kim Deas, Rebecca (Bowe), Chief, Vice Chief, and Tribal Council. A law enforcement evidence building is critical because it serves as a critical component in the collection and preservation of evidence, which is essential for protection from crime. Evidence buildings are designed to protect and preserve evidence so that it is not contaminated, altered, or destroyed. So, we thank everybody for making this happen.”

EBCI Taline Ugvwiyu (Vice Chief) Alan B Ensley expressed his thoughts. “I just want to thank everyone for coming. I was involved in the acquisition of this property for the jail and all.” He said he would like to see something named in the memory of Oliver Smith, one of the previous landholders who allowed the purchase of the property. “Just some kind of small gesture. This will be a great project. As Carla stated, there have been three or four chiefs of police who have asked for an evidence building, so I think it is well overdue.”

Closing remarks were presented by EBCI Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks. He thanked the Project Management team and contractors, acknowledging that the tribe was keeping them busy. “I would like to give a special thank you to Carla. She has been like a bulldog on this project. A thing that she had pointed out is that it is not just a building. With evidence, there are climate aspects that must be perfect, space, and the ability to retain evidence for the Court. I know we have some of the judges here today. Again, we feel that these facilities, over time, like the jail that I believe we were able to complete in my third administration, are needed by our community. Some may argue that it’s not revenue-producing. Sometimes in government, everything can’t be revenue-producing. These are critical community needs,” Chief Hicks said that in reviewing the upcoming capital projects list for the next five years, “the planning is evident that we are doing now to get these things completed.”

Taline Ugvwiyu Ensley recognized the Police Commission. “We have the Police Commission here. We want to thank you for all the work that you all do. It doesn’t go unnoticed.”

Project Management estimates the completion of the evidence building in approximately one year.