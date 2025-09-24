OPINION: Statement from Qualla Boundary MMIW on former Sheriff Cochran

From the Qualla Boundary MMIW:

We stand in solidarity with survivors and families as former Swain County Sheriff Curtis Cochran faces charges of rape and sexual assault. Our community gathers in peaceful protest because silence is not an option.

The epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) cannot be separated from the culture of predatory behavior and abuse of power that too often goes unchecked. When those sworn to protect the public are instead accused of causing harm, trust is broken — and accountability becomes essential.

Our silent presence at the courthouse is both mourning and resistance. We refuse to let victims be ignored or silenced. We protest with dignity, not disruption, to affirm that safety is a human right and justice is healing.

This is not only about one case — it is about a system that continues to fail Indigenous women and families. Bryson City and Cherokee have the chance to stand on the right side of history by listening to survivors, believing them, and demanding real accountability.

The QBMMIW will continue to raise awareness and be a silent presence during court proceedings with the next scheduled event on Monday, Sept. 29 at the Cherokee Tribal Court. We invite the public, allies, and media to witness our call for justice and to recognize that our strength is in our solidarity.