OBITUARY: Mary Lynn Johnson

Mary Lynn Johnson, 67, Whittier, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. She was the daughter of the late Cecil and Bernita Johnson.

She was the owner of Johnson Realty. She was very dedicated to spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Carroll Ray, Donna Faye, and Tina Daphine.

Mary is survived by her son, Steven “Robbie” Crisp; granddaughters, Scout Claxton and Rowan Williamson; brothers, Olin Kent Johnson (Margie), Jerry Michael Johnson (Kelly); nephew, Branden Johnson (Morgan); nieces, Kristen Holder (Roger), Lauren Smith, Tori Johnson; great nieces, Maddie Wiggins, Katie Wiggins; aunts and uncles, Marlin Johnson, Bernice Mckeehan, James and Ruby Lequire, Kaye Adams, Janet Lequire; and special friend, Pete Underwood.

Mary also leaves behind many cousins and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30 in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Breedlove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.