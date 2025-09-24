32nd Annual Stories from the Pumpkin Patch

The thirty second Annual Stories from the Pumpkin Patch will be held Saturday, October 11th from 3pm till 8pm at Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site. The evening will feature several storytellers from the Jonesborough International Story Tellers Guild. These storytellers will be telling tales of old folk lore, Fall time stories, and good family fables.

During the daylight hours, various Fall and Halloween crafts will be available for kids. There will be various Halloween themed face paintings at $2 for children of all ages. Hot apple cider will be heated to perfection and served out of the mid-nineteenth century George Haynes cabin. The Tipton-Haynes house will be open for visitors to leisurely stroll through the historic halls and rooms. If you dare, visitors can explore the site’s ancient and spooky cave. Johnson City Kubota will be providing a hay ride around the site as spooky volunteers from the Appalachian Highlands Celts will be there to scare you as they pass out candy along the route. Several local vendors will be selling their homemade crafts while food trucks will allow visitors to have a picnic.

Join us and enjoy an evening outside with your family as admission is $6 per adult and $3 for children 12 and under. Members of Tipton-Haynes are always free. The site located at 2620 S Roan Street in Johnson City, TN and is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation, Tennessee Historical Commission. For more information please call (423) 926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com.