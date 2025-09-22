Federal legislative updates of interest to EBCI citizens (Sept. 22)

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

The One Feather will now provide weekly legislative updates on various pieces of federal legislation of interest to members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. The bills are shown in the order in which they were introduced following the new bills for the week.

New this week

H.R. 5257 (To reaffirm the trust status of land taken into trust). The full text of this bill is not yet available, but the full title states “To reaffirm the trust status of land taken into trust by the United States pursuant to the Act of June 18, 1934, for the benefit of an Indian Tribe that was federally recognized on the date that the land was taken into trust”.

Introduced: Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) on Sept. 10

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources on Sept. 10. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 5327 (To extend federal recognition to the Nottoway Tribe of Virginia). This House bill would grant federal acknowledgment to the Nottoway Indian Tribe of Virginia, a state-recognized group.

Introduced: Rep. Jennifer L. McClellen (D-Va.) on Sept. 11

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources on Sept. 11. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

Bills recently passed

H.R. 474 (Lumbee Fairness Act). This House bill would grant federal acknowledgment to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, a state-recognized group. This bill is identical to S. 107.

Introduced: Jan. 16 by Rep. David Rouzer (R-N.C.)

Action: This bill was tacked on to H.R. 3838 (National Defense Authorization Act FY26) with House Amendment 98 and was passed on Sept. 10 with the main bill on a roll call vote of 231-196. The Senate version of the National Defense Authorization Act FY26 (S.2296) is currently being considered.

Bills we’re currently watching

H.R. 226 (Eastern Band of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act. This House bill would place 76 acres of land in eastern Tennessee into trust for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Included in that land are the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum, the Chota Memorial, and the Tanasi Memorial sites.

Introduced: Jan. 7 by Rep. Charles J. “Chuck” Fleischmann (R-Tenn.)

Action: This bill was passed in the House by a voice vote on Feb. 4. It was received in the Senate the next day and has been referred to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

S.107 (Lumbee Fairness Act). This Senate bill would grant federal acknowledgement to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, a state-recognized group.

Introduced: Jan. 16 by Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.)

Action: The bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

S.761 (Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies Act). This Senate bill would establish the Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies. According to Congress.gov, “Among other duties, the Commission must investigate the impacts and ongoing effects of the Indian Boarding School Policies – federal policies under which American Indian, Alaskan Native, and Native Hawaiian children were forcibly removed from their family homes and placed in boarding schools.”

Introduced: Feb. 26 by Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska)

Action: This bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. It was “ordered to be reported without amendment favorably” by the Committee on March 5. It was reported without amendment by Sen. Murkowski (R-Alaska), Senate Committee on Indian Affairs chairperson, on July 31. That same day, it was placed on the Senate Legislative Calendar under General Orders (Calendar No. 139).

H.R. 2412 (Indigenous Diplomacy and Engagement Act). This House bill would establish an Office for Indigenous Affairs and an Advisory Commission for Indigenous Peoples within the Department of State.

Introduced: March 27 by Rep. Ed Case (D-Hawai’i)

Action: This bill was referred to both the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and the House Committee on Natural Resources. There are no scheduled hearings in either Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 2929. (Haliwa-Saponi Indian Tribe recognition bill). This House bill would grant federal acknowledgement to the Haliwa-Saponi Indian Tribe of North Carolina, a state-recognized group.

Introduced: April 17 by Rep. Donald G. Davis (D-N.C.)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 3255. (Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians Restoration Act of 2025). This House bill will would grant federal acknowledgment to the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians, a state-recognized group in Michigan.

Introduced: May 7 by Rep. Hillar J. Scholten (D-Mich.)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 3444. (Tribal Self-Determination and Co-Management in Forestry Act of 2025). According to the bill text, this House bill is “To direct Federal land management agencies of the Department of the Interior to establish Tribal Co-Management Plans and to authorize the Secretary of Agriculture to enter into agreements with Indian Tribes and Tribal organizations for the performance of certain activities of the Forest Service, and for other purposes”.

Introduced: May 15 by Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.)

Action: This bill was referred to both the House Committee on Natural Resources and the House Committee on Agriculture. It was referred to the House Subcommittee on Federal Lands on June 3, and a hearing was held in that subcommittee on June 10.

S.2022 (Tribal Tax and Investment Reform Act of 2025). This Senate bill, according to the legislation, would “amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to treat Indian Tribal governments in the same manner as state governments for certain federal tax purposes, and for other purposes”.

Introduced: June 11 by U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska)

Action: The bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Finance. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 3956 (Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations Act of 2025). This bill would amend the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008 “to authorize the Secretary of Agriculture to enter into self-determination contracts and self-governance agreements with Indian entities to administer the food distribution program on Indian reservations”.

Introduced: June 12 by Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.) and Rep. Frank Lucas (R-Okla.)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Agriculture. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

S.2160 (Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians Restoration Act of 2025).This Senate seeks the same as H.R. 3255 (Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians Restoration Act of 2025.

Introduced: June 25 by Sen. Gary C. Peters (D-Mich.)

Action: The bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 4276 (To amend the Native American Tourism and Improving Visitor Experience Act). According to congress.gov, this bill amends the Native American Tourism and Improving Visitor Experience Act “to authorize grants to Indian tribes, tribal organizations, and Native Hawaiian organizations”.

Introduced: July 2 by Rep. Ed Case (D-Hawai’i)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources as well as the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on July 2. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

S.2211 (Special Diabetes Program Reauthorization Act of 2025). This Senate bill seeks to reauthorize the Special Diabetes Program for Type 1 Diabetes and the Special Diabetes Program for Indians. For both programs, it seeks funding in the amount of $160,000,000 for fiscal years 2026 and 2027.

Introduced: July 8 by Sen. Susan M. Collins (R-Maine)

Action: This will was referred to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions on July 8. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 4463 (To amend the Catawba Indian Tribe of South Carolina Land Claims Settlement Act of 1993). The text of the legislation states, “Subsection (d) of section 7 of the Catawba Indian Tribe of South Carolina Land Claims Settlement Act of 1993 (Public Law 103–116), is amended by striking ‘; however, in no event may an individual be enrolled as a tribal member unless the individual is a lineal descendant of a person on the final base membership roll and has continued to maintain political relations with the Tribe’.”

Introduced: July 16 by Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources on July 16. It was referred to the House Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs on Sept. 4, and a hearing was held on this legislation in the subcommittee on Sept. 9.

H.R. 4596 (McCarren-Walter Technical Corrections Act). According to the bill’s text, this legislation would “amend the Immigration and Nationality Act with respect to the right of members of federally recognized Indian Tribes in the United States and First Nations individuals in Canada to cross the borders of the United States”.

Introduced: July 22 by Rep. Timothy M. Kennedy (D-New York)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary on July 22. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 4750 (To extend federal recognition to the Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Virginia). This House bill would grant federal acknowledgment to the Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Virginia, a state-recognized group.

Introduced: July 23 by Rep. Eugene Simon Vindman (D-Va.)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources on July 23. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 4712 (Parity for Tribal Law Enforcement Act. According to the legislation text, this House bill would “amend the Indian Law Enforcement Reform Act to provide for advancements in public safety services to Indian communities, and for other purposes”.

Introduced: July 23 by Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.)

Action: This bill was referred to the Committee on the Judiciary as well as the Committee on Natural Resources on July 23. There are no hearings scheduled for this bill in either committee as of press time.

S.2452 Parity for Tribal Law Enforcement Act. According to the legislation text, this Senate bill would “amend the Indian Law Enforcement Reform Act to provide for advancements in public safety services to Indian communities, and for other purposes”. This bill is identical to H.R. 4712.

Introduced: July 24 by Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.)

Action: The bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on July 24. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

S.2564 (Tribal Gaming Regulatory Compliance Act). The opening text of the bill states it is “to ensure all federally recognized Tribes that are eligible for gaming in the United States are regulated under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act”.

It specifically seeks to amend Public Law 100-89 (Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and Alabama and Coushatta Indian Tribes of Texas Restoration Act). Section 3 of the bill states, “This Act shall be construed to ensure the full applicability of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (25 U.S.C. 2701) to gaming activities on Indian lands of the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and Indian lands of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe.”

Introduced: July 31 by Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.)

Action: This bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on July 31. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

S.2577 (McCarran-Walter Technical Corrections Act. This Senate bill, according to its text, would “amend the Immigration and Nationality Act with respect to the right of members of a federally recognized Indian Tribe in the United States and First Nations individuals in Canada to cross the borders of the United States”. This bill is identical to H.R. 4596.

Introduced: July 31 by Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.)

Action: This bill was referred to the Senate Committee on the Judiciary on July 31. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

House Resolution 666 (Supporting the goals of Overdose Awareness Day and strengthening efforts to combat the opioid crisis in the United States). This House resolution states in part, “Substance use disorder and drug overdose affect all socioeconomic groups, racial and ethic groups, geographical regions, and ages; and Black and American Indian or Alaskan Native populations are more likely to die from a drug overdose than their White counterparts”.

The resolution continues, “The House of Representatives (1) recognizes Overdose Awareness Day (reporter’s note – it is usually Aug. 31, but a specific date is not listed in the resolution) in the United States; (2) commits to advancing the passing bipartisan policies that reduce the stigma surrounding substance use disorders and overdoses; and is dedicated to collaborating with states, localities, businesses, nongovernmental organizations, health care providers, patients, and families to support a comprehensive system that promotes prevention, treatment, harm reduction, and recovery from opioid use disorder.”

Introduced: Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Mass.) on Aug. 29

Action: This resolution was referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on Aug. 29. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this resolution as of press time.

H.R. 5144 {Cheroenhaka (Nottoway) Indian Tribe of Southampton County, Virginia Federal Recognition Act}. This House bill would grant federal acknowledgement to the Cheroenhaka (Nottoway) Indian Tribe of Virginia, a state-recognized group.

Introduced: Sept. 4 by Rep. Jennifer A. Kiggans (R-Va.)

Action: The bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources on Sept. 4. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

Here is the contact information for your federal legislators:

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.): https://www.tillis.senate.gov/email-me

Sen. Tedd Budd (R-N.C.): https://www.budd.senate.gov/contact/

11th District Congressional Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-N.C.): https://edwards.house.gov/contact