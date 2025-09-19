This Week in Native News

Compiled by BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

Robert Redford, Oscar-winning actor and advocate for Indigenous rights, dies at 89

Robert Redford, an Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker, passed away on Sept. 16 at the age of 89. Redford was an activist, environmentalist, and ally of Native Nations.

California bill for culturally sensitive family services passes legislature, awaits Governor approval

The California Legislature recently passed Assembly Bill 1378 to support partnerships between Tribal Nations and the California Department of Social Services. The bill awaits signature from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The Autry Museum of the American West houses new exhibit, ‘Creative Continuities: Family, Pride, and Community in Native Art’

An art exhibit titled, “Creative Continuities: Family, Pride, and Community in Native Art,” is now on display in the Autry Museum of the American West in Los Angeles, Calif. The exhibit features art from three contemporary Plains Indian artists, John Pepion, Brocade Stops Black Eagle, and Jessa Rae Growing Thunder.

