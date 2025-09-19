Nunez pleads guilty to second degree murder and felony child abuse 

By BROOKLYN BROWN,

One Feather Reporter and

On-site staffer INDICA CLIMBINGBEAR

ROBBINSVILLE, N.C. – Corbin Lee Nunez plead guilty to second degree murder and felony child abuse in Graham Co. Courthouse on the afternoon of Sept. 18. Nunez murdered his 8-month-old daughter, Lively Crüe Colindres, in February of 2022.

Nunez was sentenced to 300–372 months in prison for second-degree murder, and 64–89 months for felony child abuse. Nunez will receive 1,365 days credit for time served.

The mother, Elbia Colindres, read her victim impact statement in court. Colindres shared her statement with the One Feather. In part of her statement, Colindres said, “The hardest days of my life were choosing the clothes my 8-month-old daughter would wear on the day of her funeral, and living through that day itself…I was a mother with no child. A mother forced to live without her daughter.”

The presiding judge was the Honorable Judge Edwin Wilson who commented, “I’ve done this job for over 20 years, and I can never get used to the murders, especially that of a child.”