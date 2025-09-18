Wilnoty convicted of decade-long child sex abuse

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – On July 31 in Cherokee Court, with Judge Barbara Parker presiding, Bernard David Wilnoty plead guilty to two counts of abusive sexual contact, one count of aggravated sexual abuse, with one count of assault on a child and solicitation dismissed with the plea.

For one count of felony abusive sexual contact, which occurred in December 2016, Wilnoty was sentenced to 475 days in Cherokee Jail, with credit given for 110 days served prior to judgement.

For one count of felony abusive sexual contact, which occurred in August 2013, and one count of felony aggravated sexual abuse, which occurred in August 2003, Wilnoty was sentenced to 36 months, which was suspended with supervised probation.

Wilnoty will register as a Tier 3 sex offender, which will entail lifetime registry.