Smokies Life now accepting applications for 2026 Steve Kemp Writer’s Residency

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Smokies Life, a nonprofit partner of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, is now accepting applications for its sixth Steve Kemp Writer’s Residency. The annual program is designed to help writers of any medium connect in meaningful ways with the national park while focusing on their craft in an inspiring, retreat-like setting.

Following the application process, one writer will be selected to live in the Great Smoky Mountains for six weeks in 2026. The chosen writer will have the opportunity to be immersed in the natural environment and cultural history of the Smokies, learning about the park in ways that will inform their chosen genre — whether this is narrative nonfiction, fiction, poetry, playwriting, music or another form of writing. Applications for the 2026 Kemp Residency are being accepted now through Nov. 1.

“Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the crown jewel of the Southern Appalachians, a verdant, teeming, undulating, ancient landscape. There is no substitute for full immersion,” said writer and biology professor Jim Costa, the 2025 Steve Kemp writer in residence, who participated alongside Leslie Costa, illustrator in residence. During their residency, the North Carolina-based couple worked on writing and illustrating their forthcoming field guide to the natural history of the park’s insects, to be published by Smokies Life.

To better observe insect activity and the various life cycle stages of different species throughout the seasons, the Costas split their residency into three two-week stays rather than spending six consecutive weeks in the park. This also allowed them to engage with park visitors through Smokies Life’s Branch Out programming, teaching others about insect diversity and species’ connections to native plants.

“We were deeply honored to be awarded the 2025 Kemp Residency in support of our field guide project,” Leslie said. “Besides the uninterrupted blocks of time for observing, writing and drawing at different points in the season, it was so fun working with the park’s education staff to encourage folks to look a bit more closely at the natural world around them.”

The residency’s namesake, Steve Kemp, retired from Smokies Life in 2017 after spending 30 years writing, editing and directing the publication of hundreds of books, magazines, brochures and newsletters that continue to support the preservation of the national park. As part of the residency, each writer works with Kemp, Smokies Life Creative Director Frances Figart and other park professionals and partners.

Previous program awardees include author Daron K. Roberts, Western Carolina University professor Dr. Brian Railsback, nature writer Sue Wasserman, journalist Latria Graham and poet Elise Anderson.

For full residency details, as well as instructions for submitting an application prior to the Nov. 1 deadline, visit SmokiesLife.org/the-steve-kemp-writers-residency.