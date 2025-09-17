OBITUARY: Georgia Elaine Driver

Georgia Elaine Driver, 60, of Cherokee, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. A native of Cherokee, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy West and Ralph Maney.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Will West.

She is survived by her daughters, Brittney Driver, Tahnaya Perez, Crystal Cruz, Stephanie Cruz; five grandchildren; one great grandchild; nephew, Sean West; and brothers, Adam West and Isaac Driver.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20 at Straight Fork Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Lucy Sequoyah Driver Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19 at the church.