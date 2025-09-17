Elk rutting season underway in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – The annual elk breeding season, known as the rut, is underway in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The rut can be exciting to witness, but it can also be dangerous, as elk are especially unpredictable during this time.

Park visitors should exercise extra caution and respect all wildlife regulations as they visit the park this season.

During the rut, male elk (bulls), experience heightened testosterone levels and are more likely to exhibit defensive behavior as they compete for dominance. Bulls will charge or challenge anything they perceive as a threat, including people and vehicles. Additionally, female elk (cows), remain protective of their calves, adding to the overall stress amongst elk herds.

To ensure both visitor and wildlife safety, follow these guidelines:

Keep your distance: Willfully approaching elk within 50 yards (150 feet), or at any distance that causes them to change their behavior due to your presence, is illegal in the park. Violating this federal regulation may result in fines or arrest.

Respect area closures and staff guidance: Adhere to direction given by park rangers and volunteers regarding your viewing distance. The fields around Oconaluftee and Cataloochee are closed to all visitors during this sensitive time.

Stay alert and slow down: Elk frequently cross roadways, especially in areas like Oconaluftee, Cataloochee, Balsam Mountain and along the Blue Ridge Parkway. Obey speed limits and remain vigilant.

Viewing elk from your vehicle: Use designated pull-offs and make sure your vehicle is completely off of the roadway and not obstructing traffic.

Back away if approached: If an elk approaches you, calmly back away and give it plenty of space.

Once native to the southern Appalachian Mountains, elk were eliminated from the region by the mid-1800s due to overhunting and habitat loss. Their return to Great Smoky Mountains National Park is a powerful story of conservation. In 2001, the National Park Service reintroduced 25 elk to Cataloochee Valley, launching a successful effort to restore the species to its historic range. Today, elk thrive in the park, captivating visitors and playing a vital role in the ecosystem.

For the most rewarding elk viewing experience, plan your visit during the early morning or late evening hours, when elk are most active. Visitors are most likely to see elk in North Carolina in areas such as Cataloochee, Balsam Mountain and Oconaluftee.

Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the beauty of elk in their natural habitat while also prioritizing safety and conservation. Learn more about elk and their role in the Smokies.