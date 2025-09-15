Right Path Adult Leadership Program celebrates 2025 Graduates, welcomes 2026 Cohort

KITUWAH – The Duyugodv’i Right Path Adult Leadership Program honored its 2025 graduates and introduced the 2026 cohort during a special ceremony held Thursday, Sept. 11 at the Kituwah Mound Pavilion.

This year’s graduates included Tyra Maney, Sheena West, Malia Crowe-Skulski, Lynn Catt, Ashford Smith, Nichole Efird, Madison Leatherwood, Samantha Bradley, Faith Long-Presley, and Kevin Tafoya. The 2025 graduates introduced themselves in the Cherokee language and reflected on their time in the program. They spoke about forming a deep connection with one another and expressed gratitude for the many presenters who shared their knowledge and experiences throughout the year.

During the ceremony, Tyra Maney highlighted the group’s project, Tsunatsohisdi—Where They Gather, which took place on July 26 at the Museum of the Cherokee People. The one-day event celebrated Cherokee art and culture with art vendors and hands-on classes, including weaving with Louise Goings, polymer clay mask-making with Michelle Long, and a Sense of Place lecture by Levi West, paired with a cornbread necklace-making class taught by Faith Long-Presley.

“This year’s graduates worked hard and grew together in meaningful ways. I’m grateful to all the presenters who shared their knowledge and experiences with them, and I’m excited to see how they will carry that knowledge into the community,” said Tara McCoy, Right Path Leadership specialist.

The incoming 2026 cohort was also announced at the event. This year’s participants are Shannon Bark, Bumper Smith, Weege Littlejohn, Nelson Lambert, Megan Smith, Josiah Lossiah, Alea Martens, Lori Sanders, Jarett Wildcatt, and Israel Rodriguez.

The Duyugodv’i Right Path Adult Leadership Program is a nomination-based initiative for enrolled members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Participants meet two full days each month for a year to study Cherokee history, culture, and language while building leadership skills rooted in servant leadership and the seven Cherokee Core Values: Group Harmony, Sense of Place, Strong Individual Character, Honoring the Past, Educating the Children, Spirituality, and Sense of Humor.

The program is funded by the Cherokee Preservation Foundation and operates under the Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute at the Cherokee Boys Club.