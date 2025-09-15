OBITUARY: Ralph Eugene Christie Sr.

Ralph Eugene Christie Sr., 89, of Salisbury, N.C., passed away Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Ralph was born April 27, 1936 in Rowan County, N.C. to the late James Grady Christie and Alma Elizabeth Graham Christie. He owned and operated RC’s Garage and Salvage for many years. Ralph was of the Baptist faith and loved the Lord. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Douglas Grady Christie and Ralph Eugene Christie Jr.; and brothers, Grady, Tommy, Bob and Duke Christie.

Left to cherish his memory is his son, Michael Joseph Christie of Salisbury, N.C.; daughters, Mary Himes (Bob) of Salisbury, N.C. and JoAnn Jackson (Perry) of Salisbury, N.C.; brothers, Wayne Christie (Diane) of Salisbury, N.C., Bill Christie (Pat) of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Jack Christie (Dee) of Salisbury, N.C., and Jerry Christie (Debbie) of Salisbury, N.C.; sisters, Mary Alice Carroll of Pauline, S.C. and Emily Doby of Linwood, N.C.; grandchildren: Katie Taylor (Andrew), Rockie Shehan, Sarah Hailey (Edward) and Holly Morris (Justin); and great-grandchildren: Bryan, Drew, Macie, Hunter, Maddox, Henry, Wyatt, Jax and Jade.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 22 at Woodleaf Baptist Church with a memorial service following at 6 p.m. in the church, officiated by Pastor Chris Williams.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital, Processing Center, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394.

Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Christie family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.