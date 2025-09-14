OBITUARY: Nicholas Donald Briggs III

Nicholas Donald Briggs III, 81 of Whittier, N.C., passed away to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025.

He faithfully served his country during the Vietnam War, where his bravery earned him the Bronze Star Medal and several other distinguished honors. Nick’s dedication to his fellow veterans was evident through his active and enthusiastic involvement in the American Legion Post 143, where he formed lasting bonds and provided unwavering support to those who served.

He leaves behind a legacy of love, honor, and devotion and now rests in eternal peace.

Nick Briggs will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Julia Briggs; his son, Shawn Briggs; his daughter, Nikki Cooper; six cherished grandchildren; and three precious great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend visitation on Monday, Sept. 15 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Long House Funeral Home, located at 407 Wolfetown Rd, Cherokee, NC 28719. A service celebrating Nick’s life will follow at 2 p.m.

Long House Funeral Home, Cherokee, N.C. Is in charge of arrangements