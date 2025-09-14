OBITUARY: Charles “Charlie” William Bigwitch (Tsali)

Charles “Charlie” William Bigwitch (Tsali), 67, of Cherokee, N.C., went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Fred and Eva Bigwitch. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Robert, Isaac, Fred, Richard, James; and sisters, Lucy, Marie, and Stacy Bigwitch.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years Mary Bigwitch; one daughter, Ugnast Bigwitch of Cherokee; three grandsons, Kolbey Littlejohn, Eden Littlejohn, and Little Charlie Bigwitch; sister, Peggy “Dolly” Littlejohn; uncle, Jim Bigwitch; and numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Bo Lossiah, and June Wolfe.

One of his ICU doctors said Charlie’s legacy is his students and the knowledge he had shared with them. We hope and pray the students continue the efforts to save the Cherokee language by continuing their studies and passing on what they learned from Charlie to future generations.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17 at Cherokee Bible Church. Pastor Randy Miller will officiate with burial at Bigwitch Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16 at the Cherokee Bible Church.