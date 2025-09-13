This Week in Native News

Compiled by BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

American Indian and Alaska Native People suffer highest suicide rates of any racial or ethnic group

With the recognition of World Suicide Prevention Day on Sept. 10, Native News Online addressed the mental health crises of tribal communities, with suicide rates nearly doubling other national averages. The article also includes resource links for those in need of mental health support.

11 federally recognized tribes raise flags at Minnesota State Capitol

On the morning of Sept. 5, 11 federally recognized tribes from the state of Minnesota raised their tribal flags for the first time at the Minnesota State Capitol. The flags will fly permanently in the new “Tribal Flag Plaza.”

Hulu releases Blood & Myth, an Inuit true crime story with supernatural elements

On Sept. 4, Hulu released Blood & Myth, a documentary that follows the true crime story of Teddy Kyle Smith, an Inuit actor who is currently serving a 99-year prison sentence for attempted murder. The documentary explores Smith’s court testimonies involving supernatural claims regarding the iñukuns, or little people.

