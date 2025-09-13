Cherokee Police Commission holds September meeting

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Police Commission held their monthly meeting in the Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) training room on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 11. Vice Chairperson Tunney Crowe called the meeting to order at 11:03 a.m.

Secretary Israel Rodriguez led roll call. Commissioners in attendance were Joseph Buddy Johnson (Kolanvyi, Big Cove), Rick Queen (Wayohi, Wolftown), Regina Rosario (Aniwodihi, Painttown), Treasurer Kym Parker (At-Large), Hillary Norville (Tutiyi, Snowbird & Tsalagi Gadugi, Cherokee Co.), Secretary Israel Rodriguez (At-Large), and Vice Chairperson Gene Tunney Crowe (Tsisqwohi, Birdtown). Chairperson Anita Lossiah (Elawodi, Yellowhill) had an excused absence.

The agenda was approved with a motion by Rosario seconded by Queen. The minutes were approved with a motion by Queen seconded by Rosario.

Guests in attendance were Indica Climbingbear, CIPD Chief of Police Carla Neadeau, CIPD Assistant Chief of Police Josh Taylor, CIPD Attorney Cody White, Tribal Prosecutor Randall Jones and Lead Tribal Prosecutor Leo Phillips, Chief Justice Bradley Letts, Attorney General Mike McConnell, Judicial Specialist Heather Sneed, and One Feather Reporter Brooklyn Brown.

Chief Neadeau provided the monthly CIPD report. The report was approved with a motion by Rosario seconded by Queen.

Judge Letts gave a presentation on court dismissals. Through data tracking with TribalX that began in 2023, he displayed numbers associated with dismissals. Judge Letts showed that in the summary of data from 2023, 2024, and 2025, 87 percent of court dismissals came from the tribal prosecutors, while 13 percent came from the court. For court dismissals, 84 percent of their dismissals are due to a lack of jurisdiction, i.e. non-enrolled defendants committing crimes on tribal land. Judge Letts said this data can be used to lobby for expanded jurisdiction and tribal sovereignty. For the prosecutors, the top three reasons for dismissals were 1) interest of justice, 2) prior plea, and 3) dismissed with leave. Judge Letts said the judges and prosecutors are meeting regularly to discuss specificities in categorizing dismissals that may provide better understanding to the CIPD officers and tribal community for dismissals.

Judge Letts also shared that he would provide quarterly reports to the commission, and he is currently drafting the annual report and State of the Judiciary report. Asst. Chief Taylor said the current relationship between CIPD and the court system is the best it has been in his opinion, and he is looking forward to continued communication between the departments.

Crowe asked Judge Letts about how the court can work to ensure that federal courts are taking up cases from the Qualla Boundary that are under federal jurisdiction. Judge Letts said he met with the U.S. Attorney recently and would continue to advocate for the forward movement of federal cases.

Judge Letts also gave a presentation on sentencing, sharing that roughly 75 percent of sentencing results in probation, while 25 percent results in active time judgements. He said that these numbers match up with the North Carolina Sentencing Commission judgement summaries that also show roughly 75 percent and 25 percent respectively across the state.

Judge Letts then gave a presentation alongside Asst. Chief Taylor on potential improvements to the Anthony Edward Lossiah Justice Center through SLAM, an Orlando-based architecture firm that specializes in courthouse structures. The improvements could include increasing security measures at the front of the building, restructuring dead space, increasing court space, and more. McConnell noted that the tribe’s five-year capital plan does not include these renovations. Chief Neadeau suggested applying for grants, specifically to fund the $73,000 SLAM on-site charrette, and working with EBCI project management to find funding.

Indica Climbingbear, a mother of six from Tsisqwohi (Birdtown), shared concerns regarding the alleged drugging of her teenage sons. Climbingbear shared a photo of her minor child on ventilator following an incident with a vape. Chief Neadeau set up a meeting with the narcotics team and Climbingbear directly following the meeting.

The meeting adjourned with a motion by Rosario seconded by Queen. The next meeting will be held on Oct. 9 in the Ginger Lynn Welch Poke Salad Room at 12 p.m.