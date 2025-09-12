SPEAKING OF FAITH: Compelling devotion, Part 2 of 2

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

Scripture references: Exodus 1:13-14, Matthew 27:32, Luke 14:16-23, 2 Corinthians 5:14-15

Let’s look at Luke 14:16-23: “Then He said to him, ‘A certain man gave a great supper and invited many and sent his servant at supper time to say to those who were invited, ‘Come, for all things are now ready.’ But they all, with one accord, began to make excuses. The first said to him, ‘I have bought a piece of ground, and I must go and see it. I ask you to have me excused.’ And another said, ‘I have bought five yoke of oxen, and I am going to test them. I ask you to have me excused.’ Still another said, ‘I have married a wife, and therefore I cannot come.’ So that servant came and reported these things to his master. Then the master of the house, being angry, said to his servant, ‘Go out quickly into the streets and lanes of the city, and bring in here the poor and the maimed and the lame and the blind.’ And the servant said, ‘Master, it is done as you commanded, and still there is room.’ Then the master said to the servant, ‘Go out into the highways and hedges, and compel them to come in, that my house may be filled.” NKJV (Nelson, 2018).

Compare the uses in the Bible and tell me what Jesus has asked us to do.

The parable is Jesus speaking about the intensity He wants to bring people into His house, salvation, and peace. This story was His words. I’m talking BOLD red letters here. Completely different use of the Word than we use. How do we compel others? Where do we go to compel them? Do we actually go out to the highways and byways? Does that mean knocking on doors in friendly neighborhoods? Or is doing a prayer walk enough? Or does it mean getting out of your comfort zone to boldly witness to strangers? Does it mean going out on the street, grabbing people by the arm, and telling them they need to come into church? Whatever it means, I don’t think it’s the meek and mild Christian way, but I don’t think it’s by threat or whip. It’s something else.

Try this one.

2 Corinthians 5:14-15 “For the love of Christ compels us, because we judge thus: that if One died for all, then all died; and He died for all, that those who live should live no longer for themselves, but for Him who died for them and rose again.” NKJV (Nelson, 2018).

Does Christ’s love compel you to live for Him?

We need to think about what “compel” means to us and then compel others to meet Christ. Be BOLD for God. Tell others about Jesus. Make it your purpose, find lost and fallen souls and bring them closer to Jesus. Then, lead, follow, or get out of the way.

Lord, God, and Father, my prayer for this Spur is to spur our church to be bolder in our testimony. I pray we hear what You say in approaching the great commission. You gave us to spread the Gospel throughout the world. Give us more faith and strength to step up with Your power within us to reach the lost of this world. Amen.