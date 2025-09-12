Cherokee Doula Program up and running

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – In January, the One Feather reported that The Center for Native Health (CNH) had been selected to receive a $500,000 grant, provided by the Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors and supported by the Spirit Aligned Leadership Program, to establish a doula program for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI).

Now, that program is up and running.

The Cherokee Doula Program is known as Dinineladi dinisdelvhido “those who care for the pregnant ones”. The doulas completed training from Zaagi’idiwin (mutual love) Full Spectrum Indigenous Doulas organization.

According to WebMD, “A doula provides emotional and physical support to you before, during, and after your pregnancy and childbirth. Doulas aren’t medical professionals. They don’t deliver babies or provide medical advice or medical care. Doulas assist and advocate for the birthing parent.”

Kristina Hyatt, an EBCI tribal member who is the CNH relational health program director, said, “I think it’s going great. Sometimes it can feel like we’re off to a slow start. And, behind the scenes – all of the legwork and the networking and pulling all the community members together – it can feel slow at times. But, as an example, just recently, Lori (Sanders) was able to support a family in bringing their baby into the world. Moments like that reminds you that it’s all coming together and it’s really going to make a difference for the community.”

She added, “We have been hosting doula workshops that are led by Kelly Thomas-Hill. She has offered to help with this and she’s been doing doula workshops…one of them talked about breastfeeding. And, today we’ll have one where we’ll talk about prenatal visits and birth plans.”

Hyatt noted that three doulas have been actively attending the meetings and two of them have begun pairing with mothers.

Lori Sanders, an EBCI tribal member and one of the new doulas noted, “Every birth is sacred. Being present for my first as a doula in my Cherokee community is more than a milestone. It’s a reminder that each child arrives surrounded by generations of love and that serving my people in this way continues the traditions that carry us forward.”

Information from the Center for Native Health states, “The Cherokee Doula Program emphasizes:

Traditional Cherokee practices in pregnancy, birth, and postpartum care

Support for families across the journeys to motherhood, including birth, postpartum, and grief

Language and cultural integration, including Cherokee songs, stories, and food traditions

Community connection, through Mothers Gatherings, and pairing doulas with families to walk beside them in supportive ways

“This project is guided by a Mother’s Council,” said Hyatt. “They meet once a month to just talk through and share their vision for what they want this program to be, then try to allow them the opportunity to share cultural knowledge and information with the doulas.”

The Mother’s Council consists of the following EBCI tribal elders: Onita Bush, Roseanna Belt, Bernice Bottchenbaugh, Marie Junaluska, and Louise Goings.

Bush told the One Feather in January, “From the beginning, on, they get to learn back in history of the medicines, and the plants, and different things that they used – what they used for pain…if the mother’s legs were swelled up, what they used to lotion the legs with to keep her as comfortable as she can because that’s bringing a life into the world.

The doula project is going to be amazing. And I can’t wait to get it started because once it gets started it’s going to be bringing that to our culture, our traditions – foods and different stuff, and the plants and what was used, that’s going to be amazing.”

Hyatt described the process to become involved in the program. “Right now at this point in time, we have just started out receiving referrals from the NFP (Nurse Family Partnership) program. Right now, that’s the only way that they can be paired with a doula is if they’re referred to us from their program…I know that they do have a waiting list of moms trying to get into that program because they do provide great services. It’s nurses and the moms that they’re sending to us are moms that they feel need additional support.”

She spoke of the benefits of having a doula. “Having that extra support, someone to just be there – presence. It can just create an overall more healthy pregnancy and can help lower the risk of pre-term deliveries and things of that sort.

Some of those moms (who worked with the doulas) were able to fill out a reflection survey and throughout that reflection survey, you consistently see the words, ‘I felt supported just having someone there to tell me it’s going to be ok’.”

Hyatt noted, “In thinking about the support that these families are going to have from the very beginning…it’s needed for our families. Just understanding the importance of that support.”

For more information, contact the Center for Native Health at (828) 708-8748 or visit: https://www.centerfornativehealth.org