EBCI Public Health expands Public Health Vending Machine Initiative

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Public Health is expanding its innovative Public Health Vending Machine Initiative with the addition of two new vending machines, bringing the total to 12 locations across tribal communities.

The two new machines are located at:

Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority – Analenisgi Wing (113 Cherokee Hospital Loop, Cherokee, NC 28719)

Pamela Dawn Taylor Gym & Community Center (Formerly known as Paintown Gym) (10 Old Gap Rd., Cherokee, NC 28719)

They join the 10 existing Public Health Vending Machine locations:

Cherokee County Indian Community Club (300 Airport Road, Marble, NC)

Cherokee Tribal Food Distribution (2266 Old Mission Rd., Cherokee, NC)

Big Cove Kolanvyi Community Center (8765 Big Cove Rd., Cherokee, NC)

Big Y Community Club & Gym (2641 Wrights Creek Rd., Cherokee, NC)

EBCI PHHS Administration Building (43 John Crowe Hill, Cherokee, NC)

Food Lion (16 Cherokee Crossing, Whittier, NC) – Still out of service due to electrical problems.

Peaches Squirrell Sports & Recreation Center (1212 Birdtown Rd., Cherokee, NC)

Snowbird Jacob Cornsilk Complex (60 Snowbird School Rd., Robbinsville, NC)

Qualla Boundary Head Start & Early Head Start (897 Acquoni Rd., Cherokee, NC)

Yellowhill Elawodihi Activity Center (1416 Acquoni Rd., Cherokee, NC)

Launched in October 2023 to provide 24/7 access to essential health and wellness supplies, the vending machines are stocked with items that promote prevention, harm reduction, and overall well-being. Products include Naloxone (a life-saving medication that reverses opioid overdoses), fentanyl test strips, condoms, pregnancy tests, diapers, first aid kits, COVID-19 tests, and more.

This expansion would not be possible without strong partnerships. EBCI Public Health is working closely with the Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority and Cherokee Recreation to make sure the vending machines are placed in trusted, high-traffic community spaces. These partnerships ensure community members have safe, convenient access to resources that support their health and wellness.

“These new locations expand access to critical health resources, helping to reduce harm, promote wellness, and remove barriers for community members,” said Sheena Kanott Lambert, MPH, Public Health director. “The goal is to ensure people can get the supplies they need—when they need them—without stigma or unnecessary obstacles.”

The machines are accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and are designed to increase accessibility to care beyond traditional clinic hours. They also provide discreet access to sensitive health products, supporting individuals who may be hesitant to approach a healthcare provider directly.

EBCI Public Health officials noted, “The Public Health Vending Machine Initiative reflects EBCI’s commitment to improving health outcomes, addressing social determinants of health, and providing practical solutions that support families, youth, and individuals in need.”

For more information about the vending machine program, please contact Tsalagi Public Health (828) 359-6240.