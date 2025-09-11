Dinilawigi General Election Recount held

By BROOKLYN BROWN
One Feather Reporter
CHEROKEE, N.C. – On the morning of Tuesday, Sept.9, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Board of Elections held a hand-count recount in the Tribal Council House for the Tsisqwohi (Birdtown), Aniwodihi (Painttown), and Wayohi (Wolftown)/Big Y (Widagalinidisgv) Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) General Election results.
The recount was live streamed by EBCI Communications and lasted 10 hours and 20 minutes. There was only one change in the results from the recount, with Wayohi/Widagalinidisgv Rep. Mike Parker receiving 327 votes instead of 328. The elected seats remained:
Tsisqwohi (Birdtown)
Jim Owle 471
Boyd Owle 425
Patrick Lambert 417
Joi Owle 183
Aniwodihi (Painttown)
Sean Stamper 273
Shannon Swimmer 166
Jeff Thompson 163
Bill Taylor 109
Wayohi (Wolftown)/Big Y (Widagalinidisgv)
Bo Crowe 505
Mike Parker 327
Joey Owle 320
Glenn Bradley 142
The Dinilawigi Inauguration is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. in the Chief Joyce Dugan Cultural Arts Center.