Dinilawigi General Election Recount held

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – On the morning of Tuesday, Sept.9, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Board of Elections held a hand-count recount in the Tribal Council House for the Tsisqwohi (Birdtown), Aniwodihi (Painttown), and Wayohi (Wolftown)/Big Y (Widagalinidisgv) Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) General Election results.

The recount was live streamed by EBCI Communications and lasted 10 hours and 20 minutes. There was only one change in the results from the recount, with Wayohi/Widagalinidisgv Rep. Mike Parker receiving 327 votes instead of 328. The elected seats remained:

Tsisqwohi (Birdtown)

Jim Owle 471

Boyd Owle 425

Patrick Lambert 417

Joi Owle 183

Aniwodihi (Painttown)

Sean Stamper 273

Shannon Swimmer 166

Jeff Thompson 163

Bill Taylor 109

Wayohi (Wolftown)/Big Y (Widagalinidisgv)

Bo Crowe 505

Mike Parker 327

Joey Owle 320

Glenn Bradley 142

The Dinilawigi Inauguration is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. in the Chief Joyce Dugan Cultural Arts Center.