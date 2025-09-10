Woodcarving Club starts up in Tsisqwohi (Birdtown)

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) member, carver and art collector Driver Blythe has started a biweekly woodcarving club at the Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) Community Building with renowned Cherokee carvers Davy Arch and Dewey Owle.

“It’s been an amazing start to our woodcarving club that has been going on since July. The mission was simple: Let’s get a space where anybody can come in, get a free cut out of wood, supply them with a carving knife or chisel if needed, and let’s carve,” Blythe said.

“The inspiration came from some of the elders discussing how arts and crafts socials took place and classes were taught regularly. I asked one of the elders, Mr. Davy Arch, ‘Why don’t we do that again?’ With the help of Birdtown Community Club letting us use the Birdtown Community Building, we have that opportunity now.”

Blythe said Arch and Owle provide a strong support for the group of thirty carvers, men and women, with skill sets ranging from beginner to advanced.

“With artists like Davy Arch and Dewey Owle being active members in the club, it gives an opportunity for “beginner” woodcarvers to learn from two artists who have each been doing this amazing art-form for over 50 years. These two amazing artists have each won well over 100 first place ribbons in Cherokee Fair competitions, regional competitions, and state competitions.”

Blythe is looking to expand the club after a successful launch in July.

“With the continued guidance of carvers like Dewey and Davy, there will be valuable learning opportunities for anybody that wants to come and learn. The club is held at the BIrdtown Community Building and has a recurring gathering every 2 weeks. We hope to branch out in the Snowbird area to offer clubs like this occasionally, but most of all I hope clubs and socials like this continue to happen across the Boundary so people may find a talent they have or a new hobby they enjoy, or both!”