OBITUARY: Thomas Keith Parker

Thomas Keith Parker, “Tom” as he was better known, age 81, of the Wolftown Community in Cherokee, N.C., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, after an extended illness.

Tom was the son of the late Ben and Flora Lambert Parker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his companion, Mary Catt, and his siblings, Christine Buchanan, Kathleen Welch, Jeanette Kinsey, Helma Parker, Elba Crain, Ed, Claude, Jerome, Carroll, and Gerard.

Tom was a proud member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. He loved bear hunting, riding the roads, and hanging out with his friends.

He is survived by his brother, Don Parker, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 11 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Tow String Cemetery in Cherokee, N.C. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements