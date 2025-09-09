OBITUARY: Roger “Poncho” Ballard Jr.

Roger “Poncho” Ballard Jr., 67, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, after a long illness. Surrounded by love, he was joyfully reunited with his precious grandson, Kobe Gavin, whom he loved and missed with all his heart.

Born in Charlotte, N.C., to Roger Earl Ballard Sr. and Grace Moore Ballard, Poncho made Cherokee, N.C., his home in 1981. There, he became a devoted member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians community and built a successful construction business, Ballard Drywall. A true master of his trade, he generously passed his knowledge to apprentices who worked beside him. Later, he served as Superintendent for RGC, traveling across the Southeast to help build many projects. After retiring from construction, he found joy working with Junior Sequoyah and his towing business – a role he cherished most because it allowed him to serve his community, spend time with local people, and build meaningful connections that brought him true happiness. In his later years, Poncho poured his heart into the Chop Shop, a BBQ food truck that reflected his passion for smoking barbecue. What began as a personal joy soon became a gathering place, where friends and family came together to enjoy the food he made with love. What made it most meaningful was having his grandson, Kaleb, working alongside him every step of the way.

Poncho married the love of his life, Denise, 41 years ago, and together they created a life filled with love. In their Birdtown Community home, they raised their greatest blessings—Amanda and Neil—and later celebrated the joy of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Their home was always open, a place where everyone felt welcome, accepted, and loved.

Known for his servant’s heart, Poncho lived his life in service to others. He never hesitated to lend a hand, offering kindness, compassion, and support to anyone in need. If you needed him, he was there—always giving, always caring, and never wanting to see anyone go without.

Poncho’s legacy will live on in the love he poured into his family, the friendships he built, and the countless lives he touched. He will be remembered for his strength, his generosity, and his unwavering devotion to those he loved. Though he will be deeply missed, his spirit will forever remain a guiding light for his family and all who had the blessing of knowing him.

In addition to Denise, Amanda (David), and Neil (Frances), he is survived by his grandchildren, Keelie Smoker (Creighton) and Kaleb Smoker (Taryn), Chloe Owle, Shiann Lunsford (Matt); and great-grandchildren, Barrett and Koa Smoker, with another grandson on the way, Mason, Ella, and Ezra Lunsford. He is also survived by his sister, Patty Ballard of Jacksonville, FL; brothers, Buddy Lambert (Deb), Mark Lambert (Sherry), and Lumpy Lambert (Tia), and many nieces and nephews; and his special girls, whom he considered daughters, Melanie, Jessica, Bonnie, Sarah, Melissa, Rae, little Amanda, and Summer.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Donna Wheeler, his mother and father-in-law, Mary and JD Lambert, and brothers Will and Rick Lambert.

Pallbearers will be Kaleb Smoker, Michael Lambert, Tso Smith, Kennan Panther, Creighton Bradley, George Swayney, Lloyd Blythe, Logan Teesateskie, and Jack Jack Teesateskie.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 11 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with funeral services immediately following at Cherokee Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Smoker-Toineeta cemetery.